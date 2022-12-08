Read full article on original website
Related
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
51 of the Cutest Christmas Towns That Are Filled With Extra Holiday Magic
The world always gets sprinkled with a little extra magic, a little more nostalgia, for the holidays. It’s tangible in the air around us. Some places, though, kick this feeling into high gear. And we've got the cutest, best Christmas towns to show you!. We’re looking at 51 quaint...
This Is Florida's Best Christmas Light Display
The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Christmas never ends in this cool little Florida town
The famous Santa Statue in Christmas, FloridaRusty Clark on Openverse.org. I'm not sure about you, but when the Christmas spirit is in the air, it drums up the need for me to get cozy and watch or learn about some mysteries. I'm not entirely sure. Maybe it's because my family's go-to holiday movie was Home Alone 2 and I've spent thirty years watching ten-year-old Macaulay Culkin figure out how to take down two hair-brained robbers or not, but December is the time to be mystified.
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
The Unexpected Reason to Save Old Holiday Cards
Jennifer Prince's work is featured on several national travel sites, such as Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, AFAR, Lonely Planet, and Conde Nast Traveler. She thrives on off-the-beaten-path itineraries and is passionate about finding microstories to bring destinations to life. Jennifer currently lives in Virginia with her husband, and other than travel and writing, she enjoys ’80s music, vintage things, fostering kittens, time with her family, and dreaming about her next Airbnb venture.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
From switching off Christmas lights to fewer family visits – how people are cutting back this festive season
Christmas lights glinting through windows are a familiar sight in dusky December. But this year, many of these traditional decorations may remain firmly switched off.One in five (20%) people will be turning their festive lights on for fewer hours of the day than usual this season – and some will be having no Christmas lights on at all, as people look for ways to keep their bills down, according to new research from HSBC UK.The bank found that many people will be cutting back in the run-up to Christmas Day this year, as well as on the day itself.Social occasions...
'A Christmas Memory' has guided my holidays for a decade. This is how
“Oh my,” exclaims the woman with shorn white hair and sherry-colored eyes as she stands by the kitchen window. “It’s fruitcake weather!” So begins Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” — well, sort of. It’s the sentiment the book begins with, as seven-year-old Buddy and his 60-something-year-old “friend” — they are each other's only friend — go on a journey to bake 30 fruitcakes and send them to friends they’ve barely or never met (including President Roosevelt). ...
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
How to have the best Christmas holiday in Lapland – without kids
It’s no secret that Finnish Lapland is Santa Central, a territory in which the White-Bearded One sits in permanent residence, extending the festive season beyond its allotted schedule. The Santa Claus Village on the Arctic Circle at Rovaniemi, the provincial capital, comes charmingly alive with festive glitter at and around Christmas itself, with elves and reindeer galore against a backdrop of plentiful snow, as well as the red-gowned governor making himself conspicuous. But if you’re looking for a less Santa-saturated experience, with or without the kids, in an authentic Lapland setting, you’d do well to head even further north. In...
10 unique holiday date ideas on the Peninsula
Naughty or nice? We polled readers and consulted with matchmakers to help make your days merry and bright this December. The holidays are often packed full of people and events, leaving limited time to unwind and spend quality time with a date. To help you make room for romance, we’ve consulted with local hoteliers and matchmakers and polled our readers to pull together a list of holiday-themed date ideas. Whether you and your significant other are looking for a party atmosphere or a tranquil spot away from the holiday hubbub, here are 10 options to try this December.
intheknow.com
Devoted dad gives sons a ‘magical’ Christmas by providing proof that Santa is real
The magic of Christmas is real thanks to this dad’s commitment to keeping the legend of Santa Claus alive. TikTok mom Ashlyn Ross shared how dedicated her husband was to ensuring their sons had a whimsical holiday experience. The father went above and beyond to convince his two boys Santa had visited while they were sleeping.
14 Winter Holidays That Aren’t Christmas
Christmas is by far the most famous holiday of the winter season, followed closely by New Year’s Eve and Day. Retailers count down the shopping days to Christmas (though they are sometimes loath to refer to it by name to avoid alienating non-Christians) once Thanksgiving is over. Christmas is by no means the only winter […]
uptodateinteriors.com
A Holiday Home Tour Featuring Beautiful Christmas Color Palette Ideas
Tour our holiday home featuring a different Christmas color palette for each room plus over 25 Christmas home tours. This post contains affiliate links for your shopping convince to brands I love. You still pay the same price but I may earn a small commission. Greetings and welcome to our...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Take a Day Trip to Dry Tortugas National Park in Key West Florida
Seaplane tours are available. These tours are usually half-day or full-day, with round-trip transportation and complimentary soft drinks. Your guide will be your personal pilot, and you will get great views of the islands as you fly over shallow flats. You should also bring binoculars or a long zoom lens, as Dry Tortugas is home to many rare birds.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine Tour in Ashland Pennsylvania
The Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine Tour is open daily, from 9 am to 5 pm. You can visit this attraction with a family and children of all ages. The mine is located in the anthracite coal region of eastern Pennsylvania. You can see the remnants of the coal mining industry in the area, including newspaper articles and signs. You can also enjoy a day at the nearby park, which has two playgrounds for kids.
foodgressing.com
Alaska Airlines holiday sweater & gift ideas
It’s that time of year again to look fly at every festive soiree with Alaska Airlines’ holiday sweater. Fashion expert Tan France calls them “a win-win.”. He insists they’re acceptable enough to transition from a daytime look to an after-hour happy hour event without drawing too much attention.
wmagazine.com
A Holiday Gift Guide for the Travel Obsessive in Your Life
The constant traveler is always in need of new gear. Whether that’s updated luggage, a replacement passport holder, or a blanket for those chilly in-flight naps, your jetsetter friends and family members deserve the very best for a comfortable—and stylish—trip. Luckily, these accoutrements make fabulous presents—or sensible additions to your own travel repertoire. Just in time for the holiday season, we’ve put together a list of the perfect things to gift the travel-obsessed in your life. They’ll thank you the next time they’re boarding a plane to embark on their fifth vacation of the year.
Comments / 0