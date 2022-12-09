Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:
05-12-18-25-26
(five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
