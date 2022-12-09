OK Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

11-12-17-29-32

(eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Pick 3

1-9-6

(one, nine, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

