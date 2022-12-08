Pokemon Ultimate Journeys is coming to a close, and Ash and Goh may be preparing to face off against Lugia one last time before moving on to their next challenges. Ash and Goh have been through many life-altering adventures since their first meeting in Pokemon Journeys. Goh has grown to care about the bond between himself and his companions, while Ash has ascended to the position of World Champion following his amazing battle with Leon in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys.

