Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Ludwig breaks all-time viewership record with Mogul Chessboxing Championship event
Big name streamer Ludwig Ahgren far surpassed his all-time viewership record across both Twitch and YouTube during his Chessboxing Championship event. Ludwig held a highly anticipated Chessboxing event on December 11, which he called the Mogul Chessboxing Championship. In this massively successful livestream, players battled it out in alternating rounds of boxing and either Super Smash Bros Melee or standard chess in the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
League of Legends’ MSI 2023 reportedly set to take place in London
The League of Legends 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, MSI, is set to be held in London according to reports. The Mid-Season Invitational is the second-biggest event in League of Legends behind Worlds. Still, it’s just as prestigious, as the top teams from each regional league come together to duke out to be crowned international champions.
Apex Legends Arenas could finally be removed in Season 16
The end could be nigh for Apex Legends’ Arenas mode as insiders have been claiming that it’ll be removed in Season 16. When Arenas was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 9, plenty of fans were excited to get to grips with the new take on the battle royale.
With NA Valorant roster, G2 get flexibility and a new young star
G2 Esports have announced a new, North America-based Valorant roster for the 2023 season, led by Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan and coached by Ian ‘Immi’ Harding. Dexerto spoke with Immi about how the team came together and his expectations for the new year. VCT North American Challengers...
Overwatch 2 players desperate for even more Sojourn nerfs
Following community outcry dating back to Overwatch 2’s launch, Sojourn finally received a few nerfs in the Season 2 patch. However, many in the community claim that they weren’t enough. Sojourn has been a point of contention for the Overwatch 2 community since the game launched, and it’s...
What is Warzone 2.0’s Cup LTM? Rocket League like mode explained
Warzone 2.0 is introducing the new Warzone Cup LTM that looks quite similar to the hit vehicular soccer game, Rocket League. Here’s everything fans need to know about the Warzone Cup LTM. Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update is set to release on December 14, 2022, bringing a lot...
Best Diablo Immortal Necromancer Builds: Season 7
Even Diablo and his minions can’t outrun the forces of death. Here are the best Diablo Immortal Necromancer builds for Season 7. Making their debut in Diablo 2, the Necromancer has been a fan-favorite character class for over twenty years. The class relies on poison and bone spells but can also summon a horde of undead minions to do their bidding. While their place was largely taken by the equally fantastic and macabre Witch Doctor in Diablo 3, the Necromancer was brought back by popular demand in a major expansion. The character class is also set to return in the upcoming Diablo 4.
Warzone star Aydan hit with surprise first Twitch ban
One of Warzone’s most popular competitors has just been banned on Twitch as streaming sensation Aydan just has his account removed from the platform for the very first time. One of the CoD scene’s biggest personalities has just been removed from Twitch. Ex-Fortnite pro turned prolific Warzone competitor Aydan is currently unable to access his account on the platform as a result of a December 12 Twitch ban.
G2 Valorant reportedly sign ShahZaM & dapr with other NA stars
Reports have indicated that G2 Esports are signing former Sentinels stars ShahZaM and dapr to their Valorant squad, along with other strong North American talent. G2 have been hinting at their new Valorant roster with a teaser a day from December 7-11, each giving Valorant fans a sneak peek at what they have in store for 2023.
xQc reveals why he ditched Ludwig’s Chessboxing event despite having major part to play
Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed that he was supposed to show at Ludwig’s Chessboxing Championship, to partake in the evening-ending slapboxing match versus the event’s creator. Ludwig’s inaugural Chessboxing Championship was a monumental success for the YouTuber, adding to his growing list of achievements. While...
WoW Dragonflight players love Tuskarr so much they want them as playable race
WoW Dragonflight players are requesting developer Blizzard Entertainment add the Tuskarr as a new playable race after being spotlighted in the latest expansion’s campaign. The Iskaara Tuskarr faction in World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight has quickly become the most beloved out of all the new factions in the MMORPG.
Overwatch 2 devs lock in Sojourn, Roadhog, Doomfist changes coming soon
Undeniably Overwatch 2’s most troublesome heroes in Season 2 are finally in store for some balance updates in the coming days as game director Aaron Keller has teased a new patch arriving “later this week.”. Since Overwatch 2’s second live-service season came into effect, a handful of characters...
Riot dev teases “new mechanic” coming with Valorant’s next map
Joe Lansford, Riot Games’ lead map designer working on Valorant, has teased that the shooter’s new map will boast a previously unseen “mechanic” during a Red Bull Home Ground interview. Riot Games’ debut FPS – Valorant, launched in April 2020 with three maps available in the...
Valorant pros give their opinions on offseason tournament schedule
The Valorant offseason is in full swing as third-party tournament organizers hold LAN and online tournaments without the Riot Games circuit impeding viewership or team participation. Dexerto spoke to pros at Red Bull Home Ground about what they thought of the new offseason schedule. The Valorant offseason has been a...
MoistCr1TiKal explains why he rejected Ludwig fight at the Mogul Chessboxing Championship
Charlie White, better known online as MoistCr1TiKal, has revealed that he was supposed to take part in Ludwig’s Chessboxing event but he refused the honor of fighting Ludwig for one key reason. The 2022 Mogul Chessboxing Championship quickly became the talk of the internet. Utilizing the little-known sport of...
