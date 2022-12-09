ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

New van donated to Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XuYL8_0jcZn2vD00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area received a new van on Thursday. The van was donated by Bridgestone as part of its Driving Great Futures initiative.

The campaign has been going on nationwide since 2015 and has raised more than $20 million worth of donations. Officials said the van will help fulfill a need for the non-profit.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

“Having reliable transportation for our staff to get kids from Point A to Point B is very critical,” Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area CEO Justin Reuter said

The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area is one of 12 clubs nationwide to receive a new passenger van from Bridgestone this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany

As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany restaurant owner serves up love for those in need

Allie B is known for her southern meals that she doesn’t refer to as food, but, as love. If you’ve ever been to Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen on Clinton Avenue in Albany, – you know what to expect. That’s the smell of good southern cooking, the savory taste of fresh food, and of course – the enthusiastic sound of Allie B herself.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Inside look at giant gingerbread house at Queensbury Hotel

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in the lobby of the historic Queensbury Hotel, you’ll find a life-size gingerbread house newly arrived for the holiday season. At 11 feet tall and 14 feet wide, the giant gingerbread display is somehow more dazzling than it is delicious! Adam Savage, director of culinary for Spruce Hospitality, took the lead […]
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy