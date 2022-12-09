Read full article on original website
TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
13abc.com
Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of approximately $162,000. On December 6, at 1:31 p.m., troopers...
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
Warren man arrested in turnpike drug stop; $162K in cocaine seized
A Warren man was arrested in Ottawa County last week when troopers seized approximately $162,000 in cocaine.
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are investigating following a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured in a home on the city’s west side.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
bgindependentmedia.org
Two rental scams – for same apartment under construction – reported to BG Police
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating two cases of fraud involving apartment rentals. Two people reported to police that they leased an apartment at 228 S. College Drive – only to find the site was still under construction. A woman said she thought she had subleased the apartment online...
Toledo man convicted of 1980s murder taken off death row
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1983 is now off of death row. A Lucas County judge vacated the death sentence for Gregory Esparza. He had filed an appeal, saying prosecutors back in the 80s withheld evidence during his trial. The...
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
13abc.com
Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a former local Democratic Party Chairman. According to Toledo Police records, officers took the suspects into custody Thursday night after police say they jumped former Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman John Irish, 74, and took his car and money clip. It happened around 9:30 in the 3000 block of River Road Thursday night. Police say Irish was parking his car when four men approached him with guns. One suspect hit Irish in the face and took the car and the cash.
13abc.com
Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
13abc.com
Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changes are on the way to how Lucas County Sheriff deputies patrol part of the county. Some townships will see more patrols after their voters approved new funding. Others are about to see fewer. The Lucas County Sheriff has been warning townships that this change was...
13abc.com
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given
A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of pushing girlfriend to ground, throwing her daughter over couch
SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground during an argument and threw her daughter over a couch. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, when police responded to the Carr Street house, the complainant told police that the incident started when her longtime boyfriend, Roy Oakes Jr., returned home highly intoxicated.
13abc.com
Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after officials say he led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles. Michael Andrickson is facing charges for failure to comply with police following the incident early Friday morning. According to court documents, Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on I-80 in Erie County and ended in Toledo.
UPDATE: Person shot in east Toledo Thursday night dies in hospital
One man was shot in east Toledo Thursday night and taken to the hospital with "traumatic" injuries. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Platt Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to a Toledo police report, the 49-year-old Stephon Graves was found outside his residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
