Butler's late flurry helps Heat put away Pacers 87-82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thought his players turned back the clock Monday night. It reminded Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle of an old Eastern Conference classic, too. On a rugged night, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Heat hold off the Pacers 87-82. Butler finished with 20 points. “We knew coming in it was going to be by any means necessary,” Spoelstra said. “If you don’t lock in and play defense, they can take a 10-, 12-point lead on you quickly. This is not an easy team to play.”
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rangers win 4-3 in OT to end Devils' 11-game road win streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Filip Chytil scored 2:15 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat New Jersey 4-3 on Monday night, snapping the Devils’ 11-game road win streak. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider also scored, and K’Andre Miller had two assists for the Rangers, who came back from two two-goal deficits to get their fourth straight win. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots. Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils, who had not lost on the road since dropping the season opener at Philadelphia. Vitek Vanecek had 19 saves. In the extra period, Chytil won it with his sixth of the season.
