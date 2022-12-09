Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Sunshine is always tough to see in the month of December in WNY. For one thing, the total visible day length during this time of year is only around 9 hours. So , even if the Sun decided to come out for an entire day, we'd still have 15 hours of darkness and only 9 hours to potentially see some sun.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO