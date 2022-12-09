Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in AmericaEdy ZooGeneva, NY
New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his atticAmarie M.Geneva, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Missing St. John Fisher student's father: 'We're scratching our heads'
Rochester, N.Y. — The search continues for a St. John Fisher University student reported missing in France. Kenneth DeLand Jr., 22, was supposed to return home later this week from a semester spent studying abroad. Instead, his family are desperately calling for someone to find him. DeLand's family members...
13 WHAM
Pan Am bombing victim's father reacts to arrest
Rochester, N.Y. — The father of a local victim of the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing in 1988 is reacting to the arrest of a suspect in the case. A Libyan intelligence operative is in custody. Abu Agila Mas'ud, suspected of building the bomb that brought down the flight,...
WHEC TV-10
Clifton Springs family anxious to hear from son missing in France
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University studying broad – and hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks. His family is eager to find out what happened to their son. For Ken DeLand Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, sitting...
13 WHAM
Statement from Syracuse University: Arrest made in Pan Am 103 bombing
Syracuse, New York — The Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane which killed 270 people, including 35 Syracuse University students over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody. Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said in part:. Today’s news is a significant milestone...
Prayer held for missing St. John Fisher student
Kenny's last known whereabouts was in the City of Montélimar in France on December 3.
WHEC TV-10
Family of Rochester cold case victim looking for answers three decades later
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Victoria Jobson was murdered 30 years ago and her family is still looking for her killer. Her family hands out free coats on Dec. 10 every year on Rutter Street. They say they will never stop searching for justice to keep Jobson’s memory alive. Her family does...
13 WHAM
Remembering a key player in the Rochester labor movement
Rochester, N.Y. — On Sunday, a memorial was held for Bruce Popper - an important spearhead in the labor movement not only in Rochester, but also across New York state. Bruce died Nov. 23 at age 71 after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was a...
What Upstate NY airports are among those with most delays in the nation?
Two airports in Upstate New York are among the 30 airports with the most delays in the U.S., according to a recent list from Stacker. Albany International Airport ranked No. 29 for delays and Buffalo Niagara International Airport ranked No. 27. The list includes a total of 100 airports. Stacker...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
iheart.com
Child Hospitalized After Rochester Fire
Rochester firefighters say a child was overcome by smoke during a house fire early this morning. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Stutson Street. Two adults and eight children were home at the time. One child was taken to the hospital. The family is getting help from the Red...
13 WHAM
Judge faces men accused of plotting her murder
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo took the stand against the two cousins accused of plotting her murder. Dimitri and Joenathan Cash are no strangers to the law, both are currently serving time for the kidnapping of Dimitri Cash's two children from a foster home in Greece.
13 WHAM
Two Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — Two city firefighters have been suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on the job. Barbara Pierce, the city's communications director, confirmed that information to 13WHAM Sunday but didn't provide further details. Captain David Abdoch from the Rochester Fire Department responded to an inquiry by providing the...
13 WHAM
Rare December sunshine for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Sunshine is always tough to see in the month of December in WNY. For one thing, the total visible day length during this time of year is only around 9 hours. So , even if the Sun decided to come out for an entire day, we'd still have 15 hours of darkness and only 9 hours to potentially see some sun.
westsidenewsny.com
Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport
After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash
MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
NYSP warns residents of holiday phone scam
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is reminding New York residents this holiday season that NYSP does not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say they’ve received multiple calls and complaints from residents, particularly in the Western New York region, that people claim to be affiliated with NYSP or say troopers have called asking […]
Mom charged with killing Jordan Brooks accused of stealing his disability checks after his death
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Oswego County mom accused of causing her son’s death has been charged Friday with collecting his Social Security disability benefits for months after he died. Lisa M. Waldron, 43, of Palmero, was indicted Friday with 14 counts of Social Security fraud and 11 counts...
13 WHAM
Holly Trolley Rides return to NY Museum of Transportation
Rush, N.Y. — The New York Museum of Transportation in Rush welcomed Santa and Mrs. Clause to their museum on Sunday. Children were able to pose with them for photos and join them on the museum's trolley ride. All attendees were able to enjoy holiday decorations, complimentary cookies, hot...
WHEC TV-10
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
Comments / 1