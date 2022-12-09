Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids from NYC shelters get Christmas experience at Grand Army Plaza
The Department of Social Services, the Mayor’s Office for Community Affairs and other city agencies brought kids from shelters to Grand Army Plaza for the Christmas experience.
Massive fire consumes Ossining home
A massive fire consumed a home Sunday afternoon at 4 State Street in Ossining.
Over 140 abandoned, homeless pets flown from Puerto Rico to find new 'fur-ever' homes in the Hudson Valley
All the animals were rescued from the streets and beaches of Puerto Rico or pulled from the Island's overcrowded municipal shelters.
Activists, East New York residents call for end to new homeless shelters in neighborhood
Five other shelters are located less than a mile away from where Friday's rally took place.
Westchester shelter prepares for influx of people as temperatures dip below freezing
Lifting Up Westchester Men's Shelter in White Plains takes in anyone who needs the help during a code blue.
Bridgeport family evicted last month says they will be homeless by Monday
For one Bridgeport family, the issue of seniors living on the street will soon become their reality.
Yonkers firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in vacant home
When firefighters arrived, they were unable to make entry because the floor had collapsed.
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
Exclusive: 2 boys from West Farms missing since last Friday
Jessiah Campbell, 15, and Justice Campbell, 12, were last seen leaving their house on East Tremont Avenue. Their mother says they lived in a shelter.
News 12
State official pushes back against NYC’s congestion pricing plan
Rep. Josh Gottheimer pushed back Friday against New York City's new congestion pricing plan. The plan would slam drivers with a $23 a day tax just to drive into Manhattan south of 60th Street. That amount would translate to roughly $5,000 a year per driver, which would all go to the MTA.
NYPD: Brooklyn man beats 60-year-old to death
A Brooklyn man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he beat a 60-year-old man to death.
MTA bans alcohol in response to New York City's Santa Con
The MTA is banning alcohol on Metro-North trains to try to rein in any rowdy Santas this weekend as the annual Santa Con kicks off in NYC.
Police: Man on skateboard slashed tires of 7 vehicles in Ronkonkoma parking lot
A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
Car crashes into nail salon on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay
A car crashed into a nail salon on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay late Sunday morning.
Police: Brooklyn man accused of breaking into, stealing car in Westbury
Detectives say Elijah Augustin, 28, drove away in the stolen 2009 white Toyota Matrix on Lennox Avenue.
Dog shot by Keyport police returns home
Cops shot the dog in the shoulder while responding to a call of an aggressive dog.
DOC: 18th Rikers Island inmate dies in custody
Another inmate at Rikers Island has died in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center, according to the Department of Corrections.
New empowerment center opens up in the Bronx
Community leaders and elected officials gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new empowerment center in the Bronx.
Orange County DA: Child grazed by bullet in City of Newburgh
Authorities said the incident occurred Saturday night on Kenny Court.
