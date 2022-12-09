Thousands of workers at 15 U.S. airports plan rallies and strikes in support of better working conditions

Read full article on original website
Janitors who clean Twitter's HQ are on strike after failed negotiations mean they face losing their jobs, union says
The janitors at Twitter's San Francisco HQ face uncertainty on Friday, when the contract with the janitorial firm is set to end, per unions.
LAX workers rally for higher wages and safer working conditions
LAX passenger service workers gathered outside at the airport today, rallying for higher wages and safer working conditions.SEIU-United Service Workers West members at LAX joined airport service workers from more than 15 airports across the country who clean planes, handle baggage and assist wheelchair passengers, on this national coordinated event today aimed at supporting federal legislation addressing wages and benefits.LAX did state that workers at the airport are already covered by a city living wage ordinance that provides much, if not all of the benefit of the federal bill.
Sick leave and family leave priorities for workers heading into new year
The bitter negotiations that nearly brought the country’s freight rail system to a halt last week hinged on one quality of life issue: worker leave. Rail workers nearly went on strike over paid sick leave. They lost their fight, but in the post-pandemic era, the issue of how and when workers can take leave from their jobs is at the core of several major labor negotiations.
New York Times Journalists, Other Workers on 24-Hour Strike
"By Alexandra OlsonHundreds of journalists and other employees at The New York Times began a 24-hour walkout on Thursday, the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years.Newsroom employees and other members of The NewsGuild of New York say they are fed up with bargaining that has dragged on since their last contract expired in March 2021. The union announced last week that more than 1,100 employees would stage a 24-hour work stoppage starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday unless the two sides could reach a contract deal.The NewsGuild tweeted Thursday morning that workers “are now...
10 years ago they were fast food workers making roughly $8 an hour. 'Fight for 15' changed their lives.
Ten years ago, calls for a $15 minimum wage were met with skepticism. Today, 30 states have minimums above the federal wage.
UAW says workers at Ohio battery plant vote to join union
Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union.
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"
United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days
As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill.
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,” Biden...
Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
Railroad workers could leave the industry after Congress forced through a contract that does not provide them any paid sick days, an exodus that would ripple through an economy reliant on freight railroads to transport goods. The exit of thousands of train conductors and engineers would be felt by major corporations and U.S. consumers alike.…
Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay
Wage theft is a rampant problem for car washes, as evidenced by a California car wash that cheated employees out of more than $800,000. The post Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts
As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
Strikes 2022 news – live: Workers ‘in the fight of their lives for the very NHS itself’, union claims
Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have said.The GMB,...
Biden announces $36 billion bailout for union pension plan
President Biden will provide $36 billion to relieve a union pension plan in danger of benefit cuts just one week after he cut a railroad deal opposed by unions.
