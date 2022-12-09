ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Thousands of workers at 15 U.S. airports plan rallies and strikes in support of better working conditions

By Rob Wile NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS LA

LAX workers rally for higher wages and safer working conditions

LAX passenger service workers gathered outside at the airport today, rallying for higher wages and safer working conditions.SEIU-United Service Workers West members at LAX joined airport service workers from more than 15 airports across the country who clean planes, handle baggage and assist wheelchair passengers, on this national coordinated event today aimed at supporting federal legislation addressing wages and benefits.LAX did state that workers at the airport are already covered by a city living wage ordinance that provides much, if not all of the benefit of the federal bill.
FOX 11 and 41

Sick leave and family leave priorities for workers heading into new year

The bitter negotiations that nearly brought the country’s freight rail system to a halt last week hinged on one quality of life issue: worker leave. Rail workers nearly went on strike over paid sick leave. They lost their fight, but in the post-pandemic era, the issue of how and when workers can take leave from their jobs is at the core of several major labor negotiations.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

New York Times Journalists, Other Workers on 24-Hour Strike

"By Alexandra OlsonHundreds of journalists and other employees at The New York Times began a 24-hour walkout on Thursday, the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years.Newsroom employees and other members of The NewsGuild of New York say they are fed up with bargaining that has dragged on since their last contract expired in March 2021. The union announced last week that more than 1,100 employees would stage a 24-hour work stoppage starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday unless the two sides could reach a contract deal.The NewsGuild tweeted Thursday morning that workers “are now...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"

United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
WRAL News

Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,” Biden...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal

Railroad workers could leave the industry after Congress forced through a contract that does not provide them any paid sick days, an exodus that would ripple through an economy reliant on freight railroads to transport goods. The exit of thousands of train conductors and engineers would be felt by major corporations and U.S. consumers alike.…
IOWA STATE
NBC News

Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts

As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Strikes 2022 news – live: Workers ‘in the fight of their lives for the very NHS itself’, union claims

Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have said.The GMB,...

