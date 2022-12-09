Read full article on original website
Over 140 abandoned, homeless pets flown from Puerto Rico to find new 'fur-ever' homes in the Hudson Valley
All the animals were rescued from the streets and beaches of Puerto Rico or pulled from the Island's overcrowded municipal shelters.
Exclusive: 2 boys from West Farms missing since last Friday
Jessiah Campbell, 15, and Justice Campbell, 12, were last seen leaving their house on East Tremont Avenue. Their mother says they lived in a shelter.
Kids from NYC shelters get Christmas experience at Grand Army Plaza
The Department of Social Services, the Mayor’s Office for Community Affairs and other city agencies brought kids from shelters to Grand Army Plaza for the Christmas experience.
Bridgeport family evicted last month says they will be homeless by Monday
For one Bridgeport family, the issue of seniors living on the street will soon become their reality.
Hudson Valley mourns loss of Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino with parade in his honor
Organizations in the Hudson Valley have banded together to arrange a parade in honor of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino.
Westchester shelter prepares for influx of people as temperatures dip below freezing
Lifting Up Westchester Men's Shelter in White Plains takes in anyone who needs the help during a code blue.
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
New empowerment center opens up in the Bronx
Community leaders and elected officials gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new empowerment center in the Bronx.
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
Westchester restaurant named state's best 'once-in-a-lifetime' meal in food blog
A Westchester restaurant took the top spot in a food blog's new ranking.
Parade to be held in honor of late Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino
A parade will be held this morning to honor late Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino. The parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at 109 Marbledale Road in Tuckahoe. The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.
Community gives back to Calverton woman whose home was destroyed in fire
A fire destroyed Katie Polk's trailer home in the Ramblewood Trailer Park on Saturday.
Massive fire consumes Ossining home
A massive fire consumed a home Sunday afternoon at 4 State Street in Ossining.
NYPD: Brooklyn man beats 60-year-old to death
A Brooklyn man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he beat a 60-year-old man to death.
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. Police say two victims were injured on Cooper Court in a domestic incident involving a knife. The first stabbing occurred on Saturday night in Stony...
Bridgeport mentors reinforce holiday message that staying in school leads to success
Harry Bell, founder of the nonprofit Color A Positive Thought, says he's teaming up with school volunteer Marilyn Young in trying to teach students the gift of love for education.
Orange County DA: Child grazed by bullet in City of Newburgh
Authorities said the incident occurred Saturday night on Kenny Court.
MTA bans alcohol in response to New York City's Santa Con
The MTA is banning alcohol on Metro-North trains to try to rein in any rowdy Santas this weekend as the annual Santa Con kicks off in NYC.
Activists, East New York residents call for end to new homeless shelters in neighborhood
Five other shelters are located less than a mile away from where Friday's rally took place.
Yonkers residents sue to overturn term limit extension
A new lawsuit has been filed against the city of Yonkers in an attempt to prevent the City Council from extending term limits.
