Bridgeport, CT

News 12

Parade to be held in honor of late Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino

A parade will be held this morning to honor late Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino. The parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at 109 Marbledale Road in Tuckahoe. The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend

A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. Police say two victims were injured on Cooper Court in a domestic incident involving a knife. The first stabbing occurred on Saturday night in Stony...
NEW WINDSOR, NY

