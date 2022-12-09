A parade will be held this morning to honor late Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino. The parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at 109 Marbledale Road in Tuckahoe. The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.

