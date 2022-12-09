Read full article on original website
Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority awards over $3M during annual holiday celebration
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority has awarded over $3 Million to the Board of Education and the Board of Commissioners during the Authority's annual holiday celebration. The checks were funded by the Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, program. PILOT began in 2016 and has...
Residents share their thoughts on new apartment developments to come
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A new apartment complex is being built on Riverside Drive and developers are moving forward with another complex in West Macon. Overlook Pointe will be the new name. The complex will be along Thomaston Road and Ron Brown says his wife isn't a fan because it will only bring a bigger problem.
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Monroe County breaks ground on new fire station
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County and Oglethorpe Power celebrated the start of construction on a new fire station with a groundbreaking ceremony off Rumble Road. "Our new fire station will be equipped with a fire engine and ladder truck with personnel onsite 24 hours a day," Monroe County Fire Chief Matthew Jackson says. "In a critical emergency, seconds matter and this location right off I-75 will help with rapid response times."
Dooly County School district's has officially been removed from CSI list
DOOLY, Ga. (WGXA)- Dooly county schools were celebrating on Monday after it was removed from the CSI list by the Georgia Department of Education. CSI schools are among the lowest-performing schools that represent the lowest 5%, but today marks Dooly County Schools officially off the list. It is a testimony...
Bibb Deputies asking for public help identifying shooting victim
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a body that was found shot to death in a parking lot on Thomaston Road on Friday. Deputies describe the victim as being a male with brown skin and waist-length braided extensions....
Woman wanted in Bibb County for fraud connected to brother's life insurance policies
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Georgia woman is wanted for charges in Bibb County connected to fraud involving her brother's life insurance policies. According to Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 59-year-old Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign two life insurance beneficiary change forms, that when completed, would remove his daughter and granddaughter from the policies. Haynes was able to convince her brother to list her as the new beneficiary of what she believed was a $30,000 life insurance policy. Haynes' brother passed away just six days after the forms were submitted. However, his doctors had previously determined Haynes' brother lacked decision-making capacity due to his medications.
Gas prices plummet in Midstate, National diesel average falls below five dollars
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Motorists getting ready to hit the road for more holiday travel are seeing more relief as gas prices take another substantial drop. According to GasBuddy reports, the average price per gallon in Macon is sitting around $2.69, a further drop of 12.6 cents in the past week. A month ago, prices were over 42 cents higher, putting us well above the three-dollar mark. Compared to this time last year, we're paying nearly 27 cents per gallon less, on average.
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
Victim of early October shooting dies two months later
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The victim of a shooting that took place on Rice Mill Road back in October has died. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 48-year-old Craig Page died on Monday morning from injuries he sustained from a shooting on October 3rd. According to WGXA records, Page...
Upson Co. man dead following wreck in Monroe Co., other driver arrested
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Upson County man is dead after a wreck in Monroe County involving a motorcycle. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened Saturday on Highway 74 at Oxford Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a Ford F-150...
Deputies: Man shot to death in Macon Saturday evening, arrest made hours later
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting in Macon is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2900 block of Gordon Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday about a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde dead from a gunshot wound.
Crash of twin-engine plane in Pulaski County under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Friday night plane crash is under investigation in Pulaski County. According to the NTSB, the crash happened Friday night around 10:30 p.m. Investigators say a twin-engine Piper PA-44 crashed near Highway 129. They say only the pilot was on board the aircraft. No other...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Bleckley County
UPDATE (6:21 P.M.) -- Georgia State Patrol has confirmed that the victim has been identified as Chedeline St Louis of Stone Mountain. BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two separate vehicles in Bleckley County. According to Georgia State Patrol, the person was standing...
