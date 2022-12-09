ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa Creates Holiday Adventure Along Route 66

 4 days ago
There is a magical display bringing holiday spirit through Route 66 in Sapulpa with thousands of lights you can walk underneath. It's called the Christmas Chute and it was put on entirely by donations and volunteer hours.

News On 6's Kristen Weaver and our Meteorologist and Miss Oklahoma, Megan Gold, walked the Chute and shared what you'll experience.

Through Candy Cane Forests, across Gingerbread Lane, and underneath a ceiling of lights all blue, red and white, it's hard not to be charmed by Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute.

“I think it's amazing, this is my second place to be down here," said a visitor.

The dazzling downtown has transformed into a Christmas spectacle. Themed light displays guide you into stores and restaurants down Route 66.

“This was totally funded by our community, businesses and individuals alike," said Will Berry.

Berry with the Christmas Chute committee said more than 1,000 volunteers and $800,000 of donated money helped create and put up 35,000 lights.

All unique with handmade touches, some themed chutes turn into fan favorites. “I really like the nativity one over there," said a visitor.

Those personal pieces and the sheer magnitude of what volunteers created have brought visitors from near and far into small town Sapulpa. “People from all over the country are coming here.”

On a cold night, people are in need of a hot drink to get a sugar rush in time for a bit of shopping.

Inside the boutique Amber Marie and Company, pins in a map show the Christmas Chute has brought visitors from across the world! “People traveling Route 66 can put a gold pin in where they’re from.”

The exhausting hours of setting up the chute seem to have really paid off. Whether you’re there for a photo, a laugh inside a giant Christmas Ornament, or simply a bite to eat, Sapulpa brings magic and memories under each Christmas canopy.

Berry hopes it will be back for years to come. "That’s what makes this so great. It makes us stronger as a community," he said.

Tulsa, OK
