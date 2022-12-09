Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Holmes County chase ends in Geneva County
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A pursuit that started Holmes County on Sunday ended in Geneva County. According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.
WEAR
Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
WEAR
Deputies: Baby dies in co-sleeping accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A baby died in an apparent co-sleeping accident Sunday in Escambia County, the sheriff's office tells WEAR News. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a couple rushed their child to a Cantonment fire station just after 1 p.m. Sunday. According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, the baby...
Florida man killed in Houston County crash
A Florida man died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Houston County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 4:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about one mile south of Dothan. Kolby S. Scott,...
Endangered missing person found: ECSO
UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman. ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
Deputies seize guns, drugs and cash from Escambia Co. home, 1 arrested, 1 wanted
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested after deputies conducted a search on an Escambia County home in November and finding drugs, guns and cash, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was charged with keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity. On Nov. 10, members of the Escambia […]
WJHG-TV
Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting
A night of old-fashioned caroling. On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. Squats for Tots. Updated: 13 hours...
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Arrests Kattie McCalister, 60 of Marianna for Five Counts of Voter Fraud
Kattie McCalister, 60 of Marianna was booked into the Jackson County Jail on December 8, 2022 on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding. McCalister was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
niceville.com
Okaloosa man arrested after searches allegedly uncover drugs, weapons
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – An Okaloosa County man has been arrested after searches of his home and storage unit by law enforcement officers allegedly found drugs and weapons, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to the OCSO, an investigation by the agency’s Multi-Agency Drug Task...
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching and photographing a large orange ball that came in from the ocean and changed course and moved north at about 9:50 p.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
washingtoncounty.news
Gunman identified, still at large in Sunday shooting
Authorities are looking for shooting suspect Brian Patrick Rich, 39, of Chipley. Rich is wanted in connection to a shooting reported at approximately 10:55 a.m. Sunday off North Silver Lake Road in Washington County close to the Bay County line. According to WCSO, a verbal altercation erupted between family members...
Florida teachers flee county with 'egregious' student behavior, like spitting, biting, drug use, theft
A group of educators, parents and staff convened at a Brevard County, Florida, school board meeting on Thursday to discuss what many are saying is a spike in student misbehavior.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian
Bay County man refuses to get off bus until goal is reached
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is on a race against the clock to collect 10,000 toys for kids in need this Christmas. Skip Bondur’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ challenge ends on Wednesday, December 14th, and he needs the community’s help to accomplish his goal. It’s been Bondur’s tradition for 11 years […]
WJHG-TV
Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 12/12/22: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain. WCSO currently holds active warrants on Brian Rich for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
washingtoncounty.news
CPD investigating attempted ATM robbery
An early morning attempt to rob an ATM in Chipley was unsuccessful, and Chipley Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward and help identify the would be robbers. Monday morning, Dec. 12, around 2 a.m. CPD received a call for an ATM alarm at One Florida Bank...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools Caroling Event
On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Deputies say they responded to a shooting off of north silver lake road Sunday morning. Holiday...
Florida to Face Concerning Layoffs in 2023
Floridians must prepare for the changes in the job market in 2023. According to the latest polling of more than 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe, about 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already planned layoffs for the upcoming year.
9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
Comments / 2