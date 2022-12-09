ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

WSAZ

Alchemy Theatre’s new Christmas show: “A Cozy Wedding”

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone loves a heartwarming Christmas story during the holidays, and Alchemy Theatre has been bringing them to life on the local stage. Mike Murdock and Nora Ankrom with Alchemy Theatre stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new show, “A Cozy Wedding.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man jumps into creek during police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police, firefighters to hold parade for child hospital patients in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Saturday, several Charleston area rescue agencies will participate in the “Lights of Love” holiday lineup for patients at a local children’s hospital. Starting at 6 p.m., local police and fire crews will lead a mobile display of emergency vehicles down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

One dead after house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a home. Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person has died following a house fire. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after midnight in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Firefighters believe the property to be abandoned, but a neighbor told them...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Queen of Clean | Hairbrushes and combs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CLEANING BRUSHES AND COMBS:. Use the end of a rat tail comb (or pick) and start loosening the hair from the bottom of the brush, working your way up to the top. Really get under everything by starting right against the pad of the brush to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person is dead following a shooting in Gallia Co.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. According to Sheriff Matt Champlin, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon regarding a shooting along Route 7 South. Deputies, reports say, arrived on the scene, and found the victim,...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY

