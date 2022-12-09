Read full article on original website
These Joplin students are making a difference
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local 5th graders are making a difference in their community. They’re students at Stapleton Elementary in Joplin who spearheaded a campaign to see which class could bring in the most non-perishable food items. The entire school collected close to 2,000 items, which were donated...
GMFS FosterAdopt Connect
Join FosterAdopt Connect Joplin for a Novel New Year celebration! Enjoy a cocktail/mocktail hour, dinner, and desserts. This family-friendly event features a live, interactive performance by the Dream Theatre Co. Can you find the clues and solve the mystery?
Eight local nonprofits receive donations from “First Community Church”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it “perfect holiday season timing” for eight local nonprofits. Officials with “First Community Church” in Joplin presented each with undisclosed amounts of money during a special reception. Its charitable trust makes this possible every year. It was founded in 1983. Those...
Upcoming dedication ceremony at “Spiva Park”
JOPLIN, Mo. — An upcoming dedication ceremony will celebrate an unearthed piece of history in Joplin’s Spiva Park. A mineral bed dating back to 1966 was recently discovered in the park by George A. Spiva’s own grandson. It was during a clean-up effort back in May of...
4th Annual Biker Bowl at 4th Street Bowl
JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of bikers spent their morning bowling for a good cause. Eight biker groups from the Four States made it to “Carl Richard’s 4th Street Bowl” in Joplin for the “4th Annual Biker Bowl” tournament. It’s hosted each year by...
Meet “Daniel Comfort Dog”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The wait is officially over and word is finally out. The legacy of two of Joplin’s greatest healers will continue. Tonight, we meet “Daniel Comfort Dog”. “It’s a joy. We have been missing having a comfort dog on a leash here at Immanuel and at our Martin Luther School,” said Jason Glaskey, Immanuel Lutheran Church Director of Christian Education.
7th Annual Holiday Tea event at the Joplin Public Library
JOPLIN, Mo. — There was a holiday dance performance given to the community today in Joplin. The “Post Art Library” organization hosted its 7th Annual Holiday Tea Event this afternoon at the “Joplin Public Library.”. It’s a way to honor the group’s benefactors, Dr. Post and...
22nd Annual “Shop with a Hero” day in Neosho
NEOSHO, Mo. — Some Neosho kids spent a little time with some heroes. But what were they doing, exactly? A little Christmas shopping. Today was the 22nd annual “Shop with a Hero” day, at the Neosho Walmart. It’s hosted by members of the Neosho police and fire...
Holiday open house at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Holiday fun was on the agenda at a historical museum. The “Joplin History and Mineral Museum” hosted its annual holiday open house. Guests were able to snack on some cookies and cider while making some holiday ornaments to take home. The event also featured...
Give a Gift with a Heart of Gold!
Gold & Silver of Joplin is the perfect place to find that special and unique gift that just keeps on increasing in value! Eric Gerner stopped by to talk about “punchout” coins and customer appreciation day!
47th Annual Laverne Williams Children’s Christmas Party
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today marks 47 years of an annual tradition that brings gifts to local children. It’s the “Laverne Williams Children’s Christmas Party”. It’s in memory of a law enforcement officer who had a big heart for the children in his community. He...
“Merry Grinchmas” craft show
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs was the place to be for those last-minute Christmas shoppers. The “Baxter Springs Chamber Of Commerce” held the very first “Merry Grinchmas” craft show. The Grinch was there, sneaking around and taking pictures with families. This all-day event was...
Making holiday crafts out of natural materials
JOPLIN, Mo. — There was also some holiday arts and crafts action, today, in Joplin. This time, with a twist of educational creativity. It took place at the “Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center”. People were able to create their own nature holiday ornaments, using recycled and natural materials.
“Bearsun” returns to the Four States
MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
Polling location change in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin voters will have a new polling place when they cast their next ballot, but they won’t have to go too far. The 4th precinct will remain at Missouri Southern, just not inside the criminal justice building. Instead, it’ll be inside the “FEMA” shelter...
Doctors said vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus. Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend. “There is a...
The “Kansas City Southern” Holiday Express made a stop in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A holiday tradition is back on track, once again. The train tracks, that is. The “Kansas City Southern” holiday express made a stop in Pittsburg this evening. It’s a six-car passenger train, featuring holiday designs and lights on the outside of the cars —...
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife-beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16 months, and 40 months, for running from law […]
