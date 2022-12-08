According to the city, 7 out of 10 households in New Braunfels earning up to $50,000 annually are considered cost-burdened households. (Community Impact staff) The City Council discussed solutions to address the lack of affordable housing and residents being pushed out of New Braunfels due to rising home prices during their Dec. 12 regular meeting. The council received a presentation on actions the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee recommends to address these issues.

