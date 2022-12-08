ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Bee Cave approves $160,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds, new development fee schedule

Bee Cave City Council discussed items related to hotel occupancy funds and fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council Meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances for the use of hotel occupancy tax funds, as well as an amended ordinance for the city’s development, building and library fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Council members discuss solutions to address lack of affordable housing in New Braunfels

According to the city, 7 out of 10 households in New Braunfels earning up to $50,000 annually are considered cost-burdened households. (Community Impact staff) The City Council discussed solutions to address the lack of affordable housing and residents being pushed out of New Braunfels due to rising home prices during their Dec. 12 regular meeting. The council received a presentation on actions the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee recommends to address these issues.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Developer submits second application for FM 685 mixed-use development in Pflugerville

The new application for Fairfield's proposed mixed-use development includes several changes from the version submitted in January. (Courtesy Fairfield) A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685 in Pflugerville has another chance to move forward with developer Fairfield's second application for planned unit development, or PUD, zoning. Since the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Featured neighborhood: The Oaklands in Round Rock offers extensive access to city amenities

The neighborhood was fully built out by 1999. (Photos by Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Located off of RM 620 near the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, The Oaklands is down the road from downtown Round Rock and multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Residents also enjoy access to a variety of health care options and specialties in several nearby medical office parks.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park greenlights construction for Water Treatment Plant Rehabilitation project, plus other approved purchases

N.G. Painting LP is the approved contractor for the construction of the Water Treatment Plant Rehabilitation project. (Community Impact staff) Cedar Park City Council approved the construction of the 2022 Water Treatment Plant Rehabilitation project as well as the purchase of power equipment and generators for the Water System Resiliency project at its Dec. 8 meeting.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin's Cap and Stitch proposal for I-35 receives $1.5M in new funding

Our Future 35 Austin’s Cap and Stitch Program is designed to reconnect communities on the east and west of I-35 in downtown Austin. (Courtesy Our Future 35) Austin's Cap and Stitch program, an ambitious city proposal that would widen and lower portions of I-35 in Central Austin to allow for new infrastructure and public spaces, is one step closer to being realized.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hutto staff seeking public input on 'look' of city

Hutto residents are invited to provide input on the city's aesthetic during the Downtown Christmas Fair on Dec. 10. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) From signs to bridges to amenities throughout the city, Hutto staff are seeking public input on the aesthetic, or style, of various future city infrastructural elements. Residents...
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy