Round Rock City Council to consider economic incentive for Switch data center
The Round Rock City Council will consider Dec. 15 an economic development agreement with Switch Ltd. that would see the data center earn back half of the sales tax revenue it generates for the city. (Rendering courtesy Switch) The Round Rock City Council will consider Dec. 15 an economic development...
Bee Cave approves $160,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds, new development fee schedule
Bee Cave City Council discussed items related to hotel occupancy funds and fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council Meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances for the use of hotel occupancy tax funds, as well as an amended ordinance for the city’s development, building and library fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
Hutto to consider adopting updated water, wastewater master plans
The updated water master plan outlines around $200 million in proposed water projects. (Courtesy Freese and Nichols) The city of Hutto is preparing to adopt the first updates to its water and wastewater master plans in several years. At a Dec. 15 meeting, Hutto City Council will review, discuss and...
Council members discuss solutions to address lack of affordable housing in New Braunfels
According to the city, 7 out of 10 households in New Braunfels earning up to $50,000 annually are considered cost-burdened households. (Community Impact staff) The City Council discussed solutions to address the lack of affordable housing and residents being pushed out of New Braunfels due to rising home prices during their Dec. 12 regular meeting. The council received a presentation on actions the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee recommends to address these issues.
Williamson County Commissioners Court approves use of ARPA funds for water infrastructure projects
The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant in Cedar Park. (Community Impact staff) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved two separate agreements with the cities of Cedar Park and Leander to use...
Developer submits second application for FM 685 mixed-use development in Pflugerville
The new application for Fairfield's proposed mixed-use development includes several changes from the version submitted in January. (Courtesy Fairfield) A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685 in Pflugerville has another chance to move forward with developer Fairfield's second application for planned unit development, or PUD, zoning. Since the...
Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority to discuss 183 North system at upcoming meeting
The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority oversees the183 North mobility project and construction along Hwy. 183 between MoPac Expressway and SH 45. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The 9-mile stretch of 183 North undergoing construction between MoPac and SH 45 will will have a toll system in place for the north and...
Early voting results: Velásquez, Alter, Qadri lead Austin City Council runoff elections
Austin's mayor and city council places 3, 5 and 9 will be determined by the Dec. 13 runoff election. (Ben Thompson / Community Impact) Austin’s last three council seats, along with its mayor, will be decided following the results of Dec. 13’s runoff election. Early voting totals from...
Trustees approve second price agreement for Hutto High School modernization
The Hutto High School modernization project will include several expansions to the school's band and fine arts areas. (Courtesy Hutto ISD) A maximum price is set for the second phase of a project renovating and expanding Hutto High School following action from the Hutto ISD board of trustees. At a...
Audit finds flaws in Austin's emergency shelter system for freezes, extreme heat
City Council's audit committee reviewed a report on Austin's emergency shelter operations Dec. 13. (Screenshot via ATXN) Austin's emergency shelter operations are understaffed, operating on unclear plans and without enough supervision from city executives, an internal city audit has found. The weak points in one of the key services for...
Kirk Watson wins Austin mayoral runoff election, beating Celia Israel by less than 1%
Kirk Watson narrowly beat out Celia Israel in Austin's mayoral runoff election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Kirk Watson will be Austin’s next mayor and return to City Hall after two decades following his narrow win in December’s runoff election. Watson, the former mayor and state senator, won the mayoral...
Round Rock ISD trustees sworn in following November election
Place 4 Trustee Alicia Markum was sworn in by a member of her family. Each trustee was able to select loved ones to swear them in. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees swore in five new and returning members at its Dec. 15 meeting. Of those...
Officials stack praise, slam performance as Austin city manager gets 11% raise
City Council approved a salary adjustment for City Manager Spencer Cronk Dec. 8. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) City Council approved a nearly 11% increase to the salary of Austin’s top government official over sharp criticism from one of the council's senior members. City Manager Spencer Cronk received a $38,188.80 bump...
Featured neighborhood: The Oaklands in Round Rock offers extensive access to city amenities
The neighborhood was fully built out by 1999. (Photos by Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Located off of RM 620 near the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, The Oaklands is down the road from downtown Round Rock and multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Residents also enjoy access to a variety of health care options and specialties in several nearby medical office parks.
Cedar Park greenlights construction for Water Treatment Plant Rehabilitation project, plus other approved purchases
N.G. Painting LP is the approved contractor for the construction of the Water Treatment Plant Rehabilitation project. (Community Impact staff) Cedar Park City Council approved the construction of the 2022 Water Treatment Plant Rehabilitation project as well as the purchase of power equipment and generators for the Water System Resiliency project at its Dec. 8 meeting.
Austin's Cap and Stitch proposal for I-35 receives $1.5M in new funding
Our Future 35 Austin’s Cap and Stitch Program is designed to reconnect communities on the east and west of I-35 in downtown Austin. (Courtesy Our Future 35) Austin's Cap and Stitch program, an ambitious city proposal that would widen and lower portions of I-35 in Central Austin to allow for new infrastructure and public spaces, is one step closer to being realized.
Hutto staff seeking public input on 'look' of city
Hutto residents are invited to provide input on the city's aesthetic during the Downtown Christmas Fair on Dec. 10. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) From signs to bridges to amenities throughout the city, Hutto staff are seeking public input on the aesthetic, or style, of various future city infrastructural elements. Residents...
New Braunfels City Council moves one step closer to finalizing 2023 bond projects
After several months of the New Braunfels Bond Advisory Committee narrowing down the list of proposed projects to appear in a May 2023 bond election, City Council members will determine which projects make the cut to fit under the $140 million budget. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Proposed bond projects largely focused...
Round Rock Public Library closed Dec. 23-Jan. 28 for relocation of materials
The Round Rock Public Library will close Dec. 23 and reopen over a month later at 200 E. Liberty Ave. on Jan. 28. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Public Library will close Dec. 23 and reopen over a month later at 200 E. Liberty Ave. on Jan. 28. The...
Kyle City Council approves $1M contract for skate park at Gregg-Clarke Park
Gregg-Clarke Park, located at 1231-1301 W. Center St., Kyle, will soon have a new skate park as part of its amenities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council awarded a $1 million contract to SPA Skateparks, an Austin-based skate park contractor, Dec. 6 for the design and construction of a skate park at Gregg-Clarke Park.
