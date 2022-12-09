SALT LAKE CITY – After taking a commanding lead in the second half against Northern Arizona, Utah Valley University needed overtime but eventually got the win 80-75. The win moved the Wolverines to 6-4 on the season. The win came behind a resounding performance from the starters for the Wolverines, four of five starters for the Wolverines posted fifteen or more points in the win.

