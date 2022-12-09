Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Four-Star CB Smith Snowden Joins Slew Of Local Talent Heading To Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- To say the past few weeks have been a blur for Utah football would be an understatement. Utah has had a slew of local talent opting to stay home and play for them after putting the hurt on USC in the Pac-12 Championship game, four-star cornerback Smith Snowden being the latest addition.
kslsports.com
Smith Snowden On Utah Commitment: The Coaches’ Relationship Is Everything To Me
SALT LAKE CITY- Skyridge cornerback Smith Snowden will be heading to the University of Utah this coming fall. Snowden hopped on Hans and Scotty Monday afternoon to spill all the details of his big decision, revealing the relationships he built with the Utah coaches helped put them over the edge of other great options such as BYU, Colorado and Tennessee.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Assistant Expected To Follow Ed Lamb At Northern Colorado
PROVO, Utah – Coaches with BYU football ties are expected to join Ed Lamb’s staff at Northern Colorado. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley would be the defensive coordinator at UNC. It would be Hadley’s first defensive coordinator title in his football coaching career.
kslsports.com
Former BYU LB Tate Romney Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Tate Romney is moving closer to his hometown. The former three-star recruit that redshirted during his lone season at BYU is off to the Pac-12. Romney announced on Saturday that he has committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker grew up in Chandler, Arizona.
kslsports.com
No. 15 Utah Women’s Basketball Beats Rival BYU In Provo
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team remained undefeated as they beat the BYU Cougars, 76-59, in Provo in a game where the Utes never fell below a 10-point lead. The Utes were led by the tremendous scoring of Alissa Pili. Pili scored 28...
kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Upset Win Over No. 21 Creighton
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball bounced back after two brutal losses the past week to pull off an upset win over No. 21 Creighton in the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas. It didn’t come easy, as BYU had an 11-point lead with three minutes left, but the nationally-ranked Bluejays roared back to claim the lead with 26 seconds remaining. Then Dallin Hall happened.
kslsports.com
Dallin Hall Hits Game-Winner As BYU Upsets No. 21 Creighton
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU shocked the college basketball world by knocking off No. 21 Creighton, 83-80 in Las Vegas. With 11 seconds left, freshman guard Dallin Hall tapped in a missed layup for the game-winning basket. It was the second game-winning shot of Hall’s young BYU career.
kslsports.com
USC’s Caleb Williams Helps Young Utah Fans In Grieving Process
SALT LAKE CITY- USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams recently went out of his way to help two young Utah fans grieving the loss of their father before, during, and after the Utes and Trojans’ recent meeting in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game per OutKick.
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Announces He Won’t Play In Utah’s Upcoming Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY- For the past two seasons Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid has been a big part of the Utes’ offensive identity. Sunday evening Kincaid made a Twitter and Instagram announcement that he will not be playing in Utah’s upcoming Rose Bowl Game, though he still plans to be around the team and help in other ways.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. No. 21 Creighton: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU/Creighton tips off tonight at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a matchup that is part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. Keep checking back here. We will have live updates throughout the evening. Starting Lineups. BYU (5-5) G – Dallin Hall, 6-4,...
kslsports.com
Red Rocks Debut 2023 Team In Preview Meet
SALT LAKE CITY- The Red Rocks will soon be flipping, leaping, turning and sticking landings at the Huntsman Center but until their season actually starts, fans will just have to live with the preview of what they can look forward to in 2023. Utah gymnastics didn’t disappoint Friday night, even...
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Outlasts Northern Arizona In Overtime
SALT LAKE CITY – After taking a commanding lead in the second half against Northern Arizona, Utah Valley University needed overtime but eventually got the win 80-75. The win moved the Wolverines to 6-4 on the season. The win came behind a resounding performance from the starters for the Wolverines, four of five starters for the Wolverines posted fifteen or more points in the win.
kslsports.com
Weber State Men’s Basketball Storms Past Saint Martin’s
SALT LAKE CITY – Weber State defeated Saint Martin’s by a final score of 82-58. The win is just the third of the Wildcats‘ season, in what has been a turbulent year thus far. Saint Martin’s came into the game with just one loss but a tremendous...
kslsports.com
Woods Cross’ Sam Hansen Places Third At National Cross Country Championships
SAN DIEGO – For much of the cross country season, Sam Hansen couldn’t do the one – run. The Woods Cross senior was hobbled by an injured Achilles for much of the 2022 cross country season, and in the weeks leading up to the Utah State meet, he spent most of his time on a stair climber, running in a pool, or on a bike.
