Two teams that are ranked in the final College Football Playoff top 25 do battle in a bowl game that is shaping up to be one of the best ones this bowl season. UTSA won their second straight Conference USA title and got great news in that Frank Harris will return for another season in 2023. They head to the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida to face Sun Belt champion Troy, who has an elite defense tasked with slowing down Harris.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO