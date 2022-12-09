ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Comeback

Devastating Mike Leach update revealed

The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

Jim Harbaugh continues to pull hilarious recruiting stunts

Michigan currently sits at 13-0 overall and 10-0 in Big Ten play, and is gearing up for a massive showdown with TCU in the Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) on New Year’s Eve. With a lot of extra time on his hands, Jim Harbaugh is back on the recruiting trail, and his antics are still going strong.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

New Odell Beckham Jr. power rankings after Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton

With the Cowboys signing T.Y. Hilton, it’s worth reviewing the remaining teams vying for Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Odell Beckham Jr. is the free agent wide receiver holding all the cards this season, resulting in a scramble by the NFL’s top teams to land OBJ for a playoff power-up.
FanSided

UTSA vs. Troy Prediction and Odds for Duluth Trading Cure Bowl (Bet Total in Matchup of Two Conference Champions)

Two teams that are ranked in the final College Football Playoff top 25 do battle in a bowl game that is shaping up to be one of the best ones this bowl season. UTSA won their second straight Conference USA title and got great news in that Frank Harris will return for another season in 2023. They head to the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida to face Sun Belt champion Troy, who has an elite defense tasked with slowing down Harris.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FanSided

FanSided

