whbc.com
Dryer Fire: North Canton Laundromat Blaze is Smoky One
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire inside a commercial dryer at New Berlin Bubbles and Suds in North Canton on Friday sent a lot of smoke into the building, and even into an adjacent business. The North Canton Fire Department says a city police officer...
Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
WFMJ.com
Flames destroy 109-year-old Warren Township home
An investigator from the state fire marshal's office is looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a 109-year-old home under renovation in Warren Township. Dispatchers were called about the along the 4300 block of West Market Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. All on duty and off duty...
WFMJ.com
Driver killed in Bazetta Township pickup truck crash
One person is dead following a pickup truck crash in Bazetta Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Sean Ganzhorn of Aurora, Ohio was killed when his Ford F350 went into a ditch and struck two trees at a curve along State Route 46 at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. State...
whbc.com
SCSO: Quick Arrest Made After Plain House Fire
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Nimishillen Township man is charged with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire in an occupied home in Plain Township on Friday afternoon. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Carr was arrested shortly after the incident. No...
One dead after vehicle hits trees, ditch during crash in Bazetta Twp.
A man is dead after a one car accident on State Route 46 early Sunday morning in Bazetta Township.
Car destroyed in Youngstown crash; police investigating
Youngstown Police are investigating an accident on Lansdowne Boulevard that happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Bullet goes through Warren home; officers collect over 20 shell casings nearby
A 73-year-old Warren man reported that a bullet went through his house after shots were fired Thursday night in 1100 block of Paige Ave. NE.
Niles police say items found on back of stolen truck
Police say several items were found on a stolen truck that was abandoned after a police chase in Niles in which shots were fired.
Three shot in Maple Heights during large fight
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three people were shot after a large fight broke out in Maple Heights early Monday morning, police said in a press release. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ramage Street. Officers were called to the area for a "disturbance where...
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
WLWT 5
Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint...
cleveland19.com
Car damaged in Fairview Park road rage incident, police say
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Strongsville woman’s car was damaged during a road rage incident on Dec. 6. The woman told the police she was driving to work around 8:45 a.m. on I-480 before the Clague Road off-ramp when there was a road rage incident with a gray Mazda.
Stark County: Man arrested, charged after setting fire to house with people inside
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in police custody after setting fire to a Stark County home. The incident happened on Friday, December 9 when the Plain Township Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Fairmount Street after a report of a fire at a residence. SUBSCRIBE:...
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported Sunday Morning
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash early Sunday morning. Deputies and emergency personnel responded Sunday morning just past midnight to reports of a crash in Salem Township off River Road Southwest. Upon arrival, it was determined a utility vehicle had rolled...
Car crashes into house in Youngstown
Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into a house on Drake Road in Youngstown.
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning. Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s...
I-90 crash: Police cruiser hit, man charged with OVI, 4 people injured
What started as a two-vehicle crash on I-90 Eastbound near East 105th Street early Sunday morning, quickly turned into a much larger incident
WFMJ.com
Crews from six jurisdictions respond to fire in Poland
Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire early Saturday morning on Howell Drive in Poland. Responding crews included the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, Boardman Fire Department, Struthers Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Beaver Township Fire Department and the Youngstown Fire Department. Western Reserve Fire District Chief, David "Chip"...
