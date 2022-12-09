ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

whbc.com

Dryer Fire: North Canton Laundromat Blaze is Smoky One

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire inside a commercial dryer at New Berlin Bubbles and Suds in North Canton on Friday sent a lot of smoke into the building, and even into an adjacent business. The North Canton Fire Department says a city police officer...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Flames destroy 109-year-old Warren Township home

An investigator from the state fire marshal's office is looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a 109-year-old home under renovation in Warren Township. Dispatchers were called about the along the 4300 block of West Market Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. All on duty and off duty...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Driver killed in Bazetta Township pickup truck crash

One person is dead following a pickup truck crash in Bazetta Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Sean Ganzhorn of Aurora, Ohio was killed when his Ford F350 went into a ditch and struck two trees at a curve along State Route 46 at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. State...
AURORA, OH
whbc.com

SCSO: Quick Arrest Made After Plain House Fire

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Nimishillen Township man is charged with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire in an occupied home in Plain Township on Friday afternoon. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Carr was arrested shortly after the incident. No...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Three shot in Maple Heights during large fight

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three people were shot after a large fight broke out in Maple Heights early Monday morning, police said in a press release. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ramage Street. Officers were called to the area for a "disturbance where...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Car damaged in Fairview Park road rage incident, police say

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Strongsville woman’s car was damaged during a road rage incident on Dec. 6. The woman told the police she was driving to work around 8:45 a.m. on I-480 before the Clague Road off-ramp when there was a road rage incident with a gray Mazda.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported Sunday Morning

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash early Sunday morning. Deputies and emergency personnel responded Sunday morning just past midnight to reports of a crash in Salem Township off River Road Southwest. Upon arrival, it was determined a utility vehicle had rolled...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning. Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Crews from six jurisdictions respond to fire in Poland

Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire early Saturday morning on Howell Drive in Poland. Responding crews included the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, Boardman Fire Department, Struthers Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Beaver Township Fire Department and the Youngstown Fire Department. Western Reserve Fire District Chief, David "Chip"...
POLAND, OH

