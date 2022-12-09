ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

fox4news.com

FBI offering $10K reward to help catch Denton bank robber

DENTON, Texas - FBI Dallas is asking the public for help finding someone who robbed a bank in Denton last month. The FBI released the photos of a person who held up the Wells Fargo on West University Drive on Nov. 10. The male suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Canceling Christmas

Canceling Christmas is back again at First Baptist Church at The Fields in Carrollton. Shannon Murray talks to actor Max J. Swarner about reprising his role for the musical.
CARROLLTON, TX
KTEN.com

Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
GAINESVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

TCU'S Max Duggan finishes 2nd Heisman Trophy voting

NEW YORK - TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. Duggan finished behind USC's Caleb Williams, who won the award. Stetson Bennett, of Georgia, and C.J. Stroud, of Ohio State were the other finalists. Duggan willed TCU to its first CFP appearance with an...
FORT WORTH, TX

