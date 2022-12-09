Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of family violence
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused of family violence. 16-year police veteran Nickolas Honea was arrested in August in the Fort Worth suburb of Azle. "The grand jury absolutely did the right thing," said Fort Worth defense attorney...
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean Trial: Fmr. Fort Worth police officer takes stand, faces intense cross-examination from prosecutors
FORT WORTH, Texas - Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean said he wanted to testify in his own defense as he faces a murder charge for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. Dean was the first witness called by the defense team on Monday morning. When asked why...
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean faces intense cross-examination from prosecutors over Atatiana Jefferson's shooting
Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, admitted to "bad police work" multiple times while on the stand Monday. Dean is facing a capital murder charge for the shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in her mother's home in 2019. Dean said he believed the house was being burglarized.
fox4news.com
FBI offering $10K reward to help catch Denton bank robber
DENTON, Texas - FBI Dallas is asking the public for help finding someone who robbed a bank in Denton last month. The FBI released the photos of a person who held up the Wells Fargo on West University Drive on Nov. 10. The male suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger...
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean Trial: Day 4 Recap - Former Fort Worth officer takes the stand
Aaron Dean took the stand in his own defense on Monday. He faced questions from his legal team and prosecutors about what happened on the night Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed.
fox4news.com
Lewisville hit-and-run victim released from hospital
A 74-year-old man is out of the hospital two months after two drivers hit him in Lewisville. One of those drivers stopped while the other kept going.
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean's defense team begins presenting their case
The defense begins presenting its case today in the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. He's on trial for murder in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson more than three years ago.
fox4news.com
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
fox4news.com
1 dead, 3 hospitalized in crash involving multiple 18-wheelers on I-20 in Palo Pinto County
PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized after a crash that involved four 18-wheelers and another vehicle on I-20, near the Palo Pinto/Parker county line. The wreck happened just after 5 p.m. Friday, in the westbound lanes of the interstate. Texas Department of...
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean describes shooting Atatiana Jefferson
The former Fort Worth police officer is facing a capital murder charge for the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. Dean says he saw Atatiana Jefferson point the gun at him.
fox4news.com
Man injured in Lewisville hit-and-run home from hospital, but driver still sought
LEWISVILLE, Texas - The 74-year-old victim of an October hit-and-run in Lewisville is finally home from the hospital, but the police investigation is far from over. M.T. Daniels was struck by two vehicles while pushing a wheelchair across the street. One driver was later identified. While his family is relieved...
fox4news.com
Hundreds take part in 'Ride for Athena' fundraiser, toy drive to honor Wise County 7-year-old
AZLE, Texas - There was a purposeful gathering Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of vehicles covered the property of The Church at Azle. All delivered a clear message: Justice for Athena. "This is about Athena," one person said. Strand was kidnapped and murdered by a 30-year-old contracted FedEx delivery truck driver,...
fox4news.com
Bike ride and toy drive honors Athena Strand
Hundreds gathered to remember a murdered Wise County girl and show support for her family. A motorcycle ride held Sunday in honor of 7-year-old Athena Strand raised more than $28,000.
fox4news.com
Another North Texas Oath Keepers member on trial for seditious conspiracy
DALLAS - Another North Texas man who is a far-right Oath Keepers militia member goes on trial this week for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors will begin making their case Monday against Roberto Minuta from Prosper. Minuta is one of several members of the Oath Keepers...
fox4news.com
Canceling Christmas
Canceling Christmas is back again at First Baptist Church at The Fields in Carrollton. Shannon Murray talks to actor Max J. Swarner about reprising his role for the musical.
KTEN.com
Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
Strong cold front hitting North Texas Friday night: Here’s what you need to know
Oh the weather outside is, well, what'd you probably expect from Texas in early December as Friday was off to a cloudy and foggy start before it will eventually clear, and later on a cold front will be moving into the North Texas region.
fox4news.com
TCU'S Max Duggan finishes 2nd Heisman Trophy voting
NEW YORK - TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. Duggan finished behind USC's Caleb Williams, who won the award. Stetson Bennett, of Georgia, and C.J. Stroud, of Ohio State were the other finalists. Duggan willed TCU to its first CFP appearance with an...
fox4news.com
$295 million renovations planned for AT&T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup
ARLINGTON, Texas - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is planning to spend close to $300 million to upgrade AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of the FIFA World Cup in four years. The team has only been at the stadium for 13 years, but they believe it's time for the stadium to get a face-lift.
Comments / 0