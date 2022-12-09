Creating holiday or seasonal traditions as a couple can be important for maintaining a strong friendship and connection. It can be part of the shared meaning you create in your relationship and fun rituals of connection. In John Gottman’s research on couples, he found that couples that have strong shared meaning have higher relationship satisfaction. Investing in the way you create and celebrate traditions can contribute to that satisfaction. Something happy healthy couples do is create things in their relationship that are unique and special to them. It can be the way they define roles in their relationships, symbols in their relationship, goals they create together, or rituals for how they spend time together. This post focuses on rituals and creating them during the holidays.

