Read full article on original website
Related
Are You Spiritually Evolved? Here's One Way To Know
Enlightened handPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on Unsplash. We live in a world that keeps telling us it has our back. Whether it’s the government, some institution, or even our religions — we’re taught from a very young age to depend on something external, in order for our needs to be met.
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
Will I Cheat on My Wife? What To Do With That Worry
Men who worry that they might impulsively cheat on their wives are less likely to do so than men who exhibit full confidence in their restraint. That means that, paradoxically, men who don’t worry should and men who do worry shouldn’t. But of course it’s not that simple. Research shows that men who worry are more successful at policing their impulses when they are willing to explore why they are concerned about adultery. In other words, fear of one’s worst impulses is good only if it’s clear what they are.
psychologytoday.com
How to Tell if Seasonal Romance Is Superficial or Serious
Both men and women are more selective in choosing long-term partners compared to short-term partners. People seeking short-term parings tend to have a higher preference for physical appearance, sociability, and humor. Men and women both value the same traits when it comes to short-term relationships. The holidays are traditionally filled...
Fast Company
Leaders: This is how to refocus your thoughts and train your brain to recognize truths
George Orwell said: “If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” Because we think in words, clumsy speaking inevitably produces muddied thinking. Expanding your vocabulary brings discipline to your thinking and clarity to your thoughts. It can also make you more ethical and improve your leadership skills.
‘Family Karma’ Cast Will Face ‘Difficult Choices’ That Could Have ‘Dire’ Consequences, Amrit Reveals [Exclusive]￼
Amrit Kapai said the 'Family Karma' cast will face life changing decisions and challenges this season that could have 'dire' consequences.
psychologytoday.com
Bully in Your Life? You're Not Alone
Bullies appear to be increasing at all levels of society, from families to workplaces and beyond. A strong characteristic of bullies is that they try to isolate their targets from others, which can be very overwhelming. Today, more people seem to be rejecting bullying behavior and going public. Adult bullies...
psychologytoday.com
Is She Really Gone?
Your body can remember loss. First, name your loss. Then accept the loss. Once you experience the loss, you can be freed up to cry. “When I walked out of the kitchen, Johnny was screaming, squinty-eyed with his tongue hanging out.” Raina crosses her legs. “You were the parent in charge. How’d you let him get to that state?”
MedicalXpress
What COVID has taught us about sharing our emotions, and why now's a good time to share again
Although they were only two-and-a-half years ago, the first months of the COVID pandemic and ensuing lockdowns seem like a distant past. We have—perhaps intentionally—let fade our memories of 5 kilometer-radius travel restrictions, long lines at testing locations, work from home mandates, remote schooling, and border closures. We seem to just not talk about it anymore.
psychologytoday.com
The Evolution of Narratives
We are the storytelling species; narrative psychology can help us understand our storied nature. Good narratives are told in a recognizable, meaning-making pattern. The hidden pattern of narratives facilitates a process of transformation; the narratives we use to define us can be unifying. Narrative psychology came into being for a...
psychologytoday.com
Don’t Let Social Media Give You the Year-End Blues
Social media use worsens symptoms for those prone to depression or anxiety. There are several reasons why social media use can contribute to decreased well-being during the end of the year. You can actively engage in non-social media activities during this time. Do you tend to have anxiety or depression...
psychologytoday.com
Where Do Your Expectations of Yourself Come From?
Children have been shaped by natural selection to absorb their parents' rules, transforming them into into self-expectations. Differences in parental caretaking behavior and child temperament affect how strongly children internalize their parents' rules. A child's accommodation to peer expectations can temper or compensate for his or her inner expectations. The...
psychologytoday.com
Damsel in Distress Vs. Build Back Better: Gender Stereotype Influences Philanthropy
Men prioritize and donate to women's home-life distress over business distress. Women donors do not differentiate between home life distress and business distress. The study authors view the findings as male fear of women's empowerment. Chivalry is not dead. According to a recent study, men prefer to help women in...
psychologytoday.com
Holiday Traditions for Couples
Creating holiday or seasonal traditions as a couple can be important for maintaining a strong friendship and connection. It can be part of the shared meaning you create in your relationship and fun rituals of connection. In John Gottman’s research on couples, he found that couples that have strong shared meaning have higher relationship satisfaction. Investing in the way you create and celebrate traditions can contribute to that satisfaction. Something happy healthy couples do is create things in their relationship that are unique and special to them. It can be the way they define roles in their relationships, symbols in their relationship, goals they create together, or rituals for how they spend time together. This post focuses on rituals and creating them during the holidays.
psychologytoday.com
Re-parenting Yourself by Not Pushing Yourself
For those with relational trauma, learning to say no to choices that would overwhelm our nervous system can be a challenging healing task. When our childhood was defined by parentification or over-functioning to survive, it can be really hard to learn how to be gentle with ourselves. Good-enough re-parenting is...
psychologytoday.com
Adolescence Brings Adult Sensibilities to Our Laugh Response
The mutual vulnerability theory maintains that our view of what is and isn’t amusing is affected by what does and doesn’t lead to success. As adolescents transition from children to adults, they develop a much greater sense of how certain traits represent potential shortcomings. These now include characteristics...
psychologytoday.com
Transitional Absurdity: A Developmental Notion That Offers Hope
As I reflect on our times and our future well-being as humans, I keep coming back to one concept from creative systems theory—what the theory calls "transitional absurdity." It is pertinent certainly to our psychological health, and also possibly to our survival. I address the concept in depth in my latest book Insight: Creative Systems Theory’s Radical New Picture of Human Possibility.
psychologytoday.com
The Joy of Living Alone
All around the world, more and more people are living alone. Included in that demographic are untold numbers who are living alone because they love living alone, have chosen that way of living, and are doing everything they can to be able to continue living alone for as long as they possibly can.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Five different types of spirit guide names
Whoever you are, wherever you come from and whatever your life looks like: spirit guides are always trying to send you messages. Some spirit guides have been in your life since your birth and other spirit guides came to help when you needed them. You can use your free will...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Too Picky in Life and in Love?
Certain people are particularly choosy when it comes to making decisions about what to eat, what to wear, what to buy, and who to date. Being overly picky or choosy involves elements of personality, behavioral patterns, and cognitive processing. Choosy people are slow to act, and non-choosy individuals tend to...
Comments / 0