WKTV
Former knitting mill in Utica a recommended addition to historical registers
UTICA, N.Y. – The former Avalon Knitting Mill building on Broad Street in Utica may soon be added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The mill was among 11 recommended additions to the registers made by the New York State Board for Historic Preservation. According to...
whcuradio.com
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
WKTV
AmeriCU wins second place in CNY Readers' Choice Award
ROME, N.Y. -- As part of the CNY Readers' Choice Awards, AmeriCU Credit Union has won second place for the best credit union. The public was recently able to vote for their favorite business from multiple counties across Central New York, including Oneida, Oswego and Madison. “We are honored to...
WKTV
Rotary Club of Utica plants 42 trees over last 2 years
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rotary Club of Utica has planted a total of 42 trees through their 'Urban Tree Project,' which is in its second year. 25 Utica homeowners were able to select from a variety of trees available through the project, which were then planted by the club. “The...
WKTV
Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns in 2023; applications open for fundraiser recipient
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Monday the return of the annual Mayor’s Benefit Gala after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Palmieri is accepting applications from local organizations looking to be the beneficiary of the 2023 fundraiser. The event is held annually to raise money for a...
WKTV
Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns
The Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala will return in 2023 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns in 2023; applications open for fundraiser recipient. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Monday the return of the annual Mayor’s Benefit Gala after a two-year pandemic hiatus....
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Announced 100-Mile Energy Transmission Project: The Smart Path Transmission
This week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on the 100 miles of current transmission lines that will be rebuilt as part of the Smart Path Transmission Project.
Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State
It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore
HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale
In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
WKTV
One day left to donate gifts to Herkimer Office of the Aging
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Office of the Aging has asked for the publics help, providing gifts for older adults in need this holiday season and there's just one day left to help!. The office collected gift requests from their clients and passed them on to the community by...
Weekend snow blankets the Northeast; up to 9 inches reported in higher elevations
Snow blanketed the Northeast from Sunday into early Monday, triggering travel impacts on the roads and at airports as some cities received their first measurable snowfall of the season.
This green dream will be a monetary nightmare for homeowners, businesses (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Get ready for a green initiative that’s going to dig deep into your pockets and force you to upgrade your home. The Climate Action Council will gather on Dec. 19 to approve a final plan to meet New York’s climate goals over the next 20 years, according to the Buffalo News.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
wnynewsnow.com
Hochul Signs Emergency Home Heating Legislation
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill to allow homeowners to keep the heat on during severe weather emergencies. The bill allows a customer, who is running low on propane, to purchase liquid petroleum gas from any temporary emergency supplier. The governor’s office says customers will not be charged additional money for the gas.
What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?
Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
How gas prices have changed in Syracuse in the last week
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Gas prices continue to tumble on average across the U.S. this week. Demand for gasoline remains low as American consumers elect to take advantage of doorbuster deals online and supply increases, the price of gas at the pump fell another $0.10. A gallon of gas was $3.40 on average nationwide on Monday, […]
