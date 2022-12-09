ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Cortland readies for garbage change in January

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

AmeriCU wins second place in CNY Readers' Choice Award

ROME, N.Y. -- As part of the CNY Readers' Choice Awards, AmeriCU Credit Union has won second place for the best credit union. The public was recently able to vote for their favorite business from multiple counties across Central New York, including Oneida, Oswego and Madison. “We are honored to...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Rotary Club of Utica plants 42 trees over last 2 years

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rotary Club of Utica has planted a total of 42 trees through their 'Urban Tree Project,' which is in its second year. 25 Utica homeowners were able to select from a variety of trees available through the project, which were then planted by the club. “The...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns

The Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala will return in 2023 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns in 2023; applications open for fundraiser recipient. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Monday the return of the annual Mayor’s Benefit Gala after a two-year pandemic hiatus....
UTICA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State

It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
96.9 WOUR

Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore

HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
HANNIBAL, NY
WIBX 950

Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale

In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

One day left to donate gifts to Herkimer Office of the Aging

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Office of the Aging has asked for the publics help, providing gifts for older adults in need this holiday season and there's just one day left to help!. The office collected gift requests from their clients and passed them on to the community by...
HERKIMER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Hochul Signs Emergency Home Heating Legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill to allow homeowners to keep the heat on during severe weather emergencies. The bill allows a customer, who is running low on propane, to purchase liquid petroleum gas from any temporary emergency supplier. The governor’s office says customers will not be charged additional money for the gas.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

How gas prices have changed in Syracuse in the last week

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Gas prices continue to tumble on average across the U.S. this week. Demand for gasoline remains low as American consumers elect to take advantage of doorbuster deals online and supply increases, the price of gas at the pump fell another $0.10. A gallon of gas was $3.40 on average nationwide on Monday, […]
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy