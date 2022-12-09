ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Poll: Fans Welcome a Dansby Swanson Signing

By Ryan Menzie
 4 days ago

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson made his first All-Star appearance this season

Carlos Correa seems to be off the table for the Dodgers. With a glaring need at the shortstop position this opens up talks with other potential free agents with fans having their eye on Dansby Swanson .

The Braves shortstop had his best season of his career appearing in his first career All-Star game and receiving his first career Gold Glove award. Swanson appeared in a career best 162 games and hit 25 home runs with 96 RBIs on a .277 batting average.

Swanson doesn't command the contract that Trea Turner and Carlos Correa giving the Dodgers some more flexibility if they choose to go after him. With the Dodgers still having needs in other positions, this provides fans enough evidence to sign Swanson.

While the fans have spoken, the value of Swanson can be seen. It will clearly be an upgrade at the position despite the team being open to using Gavin Lux this season.

The Dodgers have done their best to keep most conversations behind closed doors so it's a very high possibility they end up not signing Swanson anyways. The confidence within the ball club seems high as the team also enters uncharted territory of being below the luxury tax.

With all the money they look to continue saving, it doesn't rule out a big trade before the deadline that can lead to a huge extension. Or the Dodgers can save all their money to throw a curveball at the fans.

The wait will hopefully be worth it.

