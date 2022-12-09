Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KUTV
Students at Eagle Mountain schools released after barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — A 'secure mode' was lifted at schools, allowing students to be picked up, after a barricaded suspect in a domestic violence shooting surrendered peacefully. According to Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, calls were received shortly before 3 p.m. Monday of a person...
KUTV
1 suspect of SLC multi-car crash involving stolen Ford truck at large, 1 in custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement took one of two suspects who crashed into multiple parked vehicles on 1700 South while operating a stolen car into custody Monday morning. The vehicle's passenger, 24-year-old Kalie Valentine, will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count...
Gephardt Daily
New details revealed in arrest of suspect in Midvale stabbing, Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the arrest of a man charged after a Midvale stabbing, vehicle theft and Amber Alert for the child in the car. Suspect Jonathan Moises Wauloxten Hidalgo, 20, has been charged on suspicion of:. Child kidnapping, a...
KSLTV
Two hospitalized, police investigating shots fired at apartment complex Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Several shots were fired near an apartment complex near 200 N. Redwood Road early Saturday. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday when several people called about two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot. Salt Lake City...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest man wanted in Midvale stabbing, child abduction that triggered Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and then triggering an Amber Alert by abducting her 4-year-old niece Friday night in Midvale has been arrested. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo was located and arrested in Ogden, the Unified Police Department announced...
KUTV
West Valley City road rage suspect booked, claims victim pulled out his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have taken the suspect in the West Valley City road rage incident that occurred Friday evening on 3500 South near the I-215 overpass and ended with shots fired into custody as of Saturday morning. Authorities with the West Valley City Police Department...
KSLTV
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
KSLTV
‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
KUTV
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after disagreement leads to shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crime scene tape is up and several lanes of 3500 South, under the I-215 overpass are still blocked off after a disagreement lead to a shooting in West Valley. Police say it was just before 8 p.m. when two drivers got in some...
Porch pirates nabbed by Sandy police
Porch pirates are the Grinch of the holiday, but Sandy police reported today that they have arrested seven suspects guilty of this crime in a business parking lot.
Two victims taken to hospital after shots fired on Redwood Rd. Saturday morning
Two people are in local hospitals after shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Redwood Rd. early this morning, Dec. 10. at around 1 a.m.
Kidnapped 4-year-old found; suspect captured in Ogden
Unified Police is on scene of a domestic violence, stabbing. A child has also been taken from the scene.
Man in custody after firing more than 20 shots in Tooele home
A man reportedly fired multiple shots in a house near Deer Hollow Road and Elk Meadow Loop Road. Tooele Police said they are handling it as a mental health crisis situation.
Police ask for help identifying possible witnesses in crash that killed jogger
Provo police are asking for help identifying two vehicles and drivers who possibly witnessed a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman.
ksl.com
Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police
TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
KSLTV
Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
Idaho State Journal
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
TREMONTON, Utah — More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton early Monday morning. A Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell...
Provo police ask for help in identifying cars whose drivers may have witnessed fatal hit-and-run
The Provo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two vehicles whose drivers may have witnessed the fatal hit-and-run last Thursday, Dec. 1.
KUTV
K-9s search East High after possible bomb threat; students evacuated to nearby location
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police determined there was no danger at East High School in Salt Lake City after a possible bomb threat led to a search of the school. Students were evacuated early Friday afternoon in response to the threat, according to police. Per the school's emergency...
KSLTV
Rescue crews search for dog that ran into Oquirrh Lake
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Fire and rescue crews are searching for a dog that got loose and ran into the Oquirrh Lake Saturday afternoon. According to the South Jordan Fire Department, a mom and her son were walking their dog when it got loose and ran into the ice of Oquirrh Lake.
