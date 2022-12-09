ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

KSLTV

Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police

TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

TREMONTON, Utah — More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton early Monday morning. A Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell...
TREMONTON, UT
KSLTV

Rescue crews search for dog that ran into Oquirrh Lake

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Fire and rescue crews are searching for a dog that got loose and ran into the Oquirrh Lake Saturday afternoon. According to the South Jordan Fire Department, a mom and her son were walking their dog when it got loose and ran into the ice of Oquirrh Lake.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

