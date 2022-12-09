Read full article on original website
Texas A&M Football: Monday Morning Transfer Portal Update
The madness of the transfer portal continues to grow as the offseason looms, and the Texas A&M football program continues to be in the middle of the action. On Thursday morning last week, freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced his intention to transfer, making him the third of the four freshman who were suspended for the latter half of the season to do so. Marshall was a former five-star from Houston and had begun to contribute on and off before his suspension.
Cuero doctor celebrates 60 years of service
VICTORIA, Texas – A Cuero doctor is celebrating 60 years of health care services. Dr. Raymond shares some of this experiences over the years with Karina F. Garcia. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Report a typo...
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
Legends Event Center hopes to leave Bryan, Midtown Park into the future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since May 2021 Legends Event Center has been under construction. After months of anticipation residents finally had a chance to take a look inside. Legends Event Center features amenities like 16 Volleyball courts, 8 basketball courts, an ESports lounge, an arcade, a turf area, large meeting rooms and more.
COVID-19 Community transmission level in the Crossroads rises to medium transmission level.
VICTORIA, Texas – For the first time since early September, the COVID-19 community transmission level in the Crossroads is above low. Every week, the CDC puts out the latest COVID-19 community transmission levels for counties throughout the USA. Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties are now at the medium transmission level.
Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
Lights, music, reindeer! The Best Lights of the Brazos directory is up
With Best Lights of the Brazos, a local directory for decorated homes, you don’t have to go on a wild goose chase for the best Christmas light spots!
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
Over 400 Methodist churches in Texas left United Methodist Saturday
VICTORIA, Texas – Over 400 Methodist churches in Texas left United Methodist last Saturday. The choice comes after a disagreement with the church’s rulings regarding same-sex marriage. Three local churches in Victoria share their opinion of the ruling. Officials at First United Methodist Church on 407 North Bridge St. say they are staying with the United Methodist Organization. Officials at...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
Holiday safety tips from the Victoria Police Department
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department is offering holiday safety tips. Officer John Turner shares a few with Karina F. Garcia. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Report a typo or error // Send us a...
Victoria Police investigating wheelchair theft
VICTORIA, Texas – A man at the Walmart at 9002 N. Navarro reported someone stole his wheelchair. It happened Wednesday, December 7, 2022 around 3:20 p.m. Police are investigating the theft. So far no arrests. A 25 News Now viewer called the newsroom to report they witnessed the crime. Apparently the man was using a motor scooter provided by the...
Texas pastors plead guilty to defrauding banks for loans, COVID aid
The three clergy members of Jesus Survives Ministries admitted to falsifying documents to obtain loans.
Wes's Burger Shack and More offers a unique opportunity
TEMPLE, Texas — One local restaurant in Temple is making a difference in the lives of individuals, one pancake order at a time. Wes's Burger Shack and More is full of great food and even better service. Saturday morning, waiters with different special needs were able to serve up...
Unclaimed tank floated down Guadalupe River
A massive steel tank estimated at 20 ft. long with a 12 ft. diameter floated down the Guadalupe River onto private property in Cuero after a flood earlier this year. While the abandoned tank has sat undisturbed for months, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach said it could be hazardous to local infrastructure if a flood carries the tank downriver.
Did someone buy the Fixer Upper castle after Chip and Jo’s renovation?
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines buy a castle and did someone buy the amazing Fixer Upper property once they’d finished? These are just two of the questions fans have on their minds as the Gaines release a new show. HGTV fans fell in love with Joanna, Chip and their...
Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
Citizens Report To Bryan Police Of Four Vehicles Driving Recklessly Leads To One Driver Being Arrested For DWI
The 22nd trip to the Brazos County jail for a Bryan man in 22 years was the result of Bryan police responding to the report of four vehicles driving recklessly Tuesday night on Texas Avenue near Villa Maria. According to the BPD arrest report, an officer saw one of the...
Crime: Lavaca County authorities search for suspects involved in ATM burglaries
SHINER, Texas – On Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a burglary took place at Beas Place in Shiner. The suspects broke the front glass door and pried open the ATM machine located inside. They then exited the store with a undisclosed amount of money. The Gonzales Police Department also reported that moments before Beas Place was burglarized, a...
