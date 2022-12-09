Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storms, blizzards, ice storms moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. We’ll start off Monday...
Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest storm system is bringing much needed moisture to the area. But that could pose a problem for Sioux Falls and other communities around southeastern South Dakota, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding. Sioux...
Call center available to answer snow and transit-related questions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you wake up wondering how you’ll navigate your day with the snow piling in, there is a call center that can help answer your questions. From requesting your street to be plowed to knowing what weather control moves city planners are...
Icy roads cause semis to jackknife on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported multiple jackknifed semis on I-29 near the Wilmot exit Monday. None of the semis are blocking the roadway at this time. Authorities urge caution as the roadways continue to get icy. The South Dakota Highway Patrol wrote...
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
How to prepare for this week’s rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
Pipestone and Feeding SD team up to pack boxes for mobile food distributions
Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture. The next round of storms could cause headaches for area communities, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding. Latest developments from Washington, D.C. Updated: 3 hours ago. White House Correspondent Jon Decker...
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
Snowfall totals around the area vary widely following Thursday’s snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has been gathering snowfall reports following Thursday’s snowstorm. While their office at Joe Foss Field reported receiving 7.4 inches of snow, totals in Sioux Falls varied widely depending on where you live. Southeastern Sioux Falls saw...
Xcel prepares for upcoming snow and freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has increased staffing and shared tips for combating the severe weather predicted to hit the Midwest this week. As snow, freezing rain, and wind are predicted for the region, Xcel Energy is staging employees who will work to get the lights back on if customers lose power.
City clearing streets with snow alert in place
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Like many other communities across the area Thursday, the City of Sioux Falls declared a snow alert. While it’s an important job to clear every street in the city with this much snow, it’s something they watch closely when declaring those alerts.
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Project Warm Up gifts blankets to those in need
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Volunteers gathered at a local elementary school for a blanket-making party to help provide warmth to those in need. The event took place on Saturday at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. Project Warm UP began back in 2006, and over 17 years, they have donated over 32,000 fleece blankets. The blankets go to children and families in need, whether it be a financial hardship, illness, or natural disaster.
Sioux Falls Police investigating Robbery Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls police department received reports of a robbery just after 6:00 pm Sunday, at the One Stop Liquor and Smoke Shop. That store is located on the corner of 12th St. and Jefferson Ave. Details have not been confirmed at this...
Police: Victim struck by car, assaulted & robbed by driver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man was walking in the street and had a run-in with a car before he was assaulted and robbed by the driver. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday around 1:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the street since the sidewalks on E. 10th St. were full of snow. A passing car’s side mirror struck the victim, but the victim kept walking. Once the victim entered a parking lot, the driver of the car who hit the victim began to assault the victim physically and stole the victim’s wallet.
12-year-old girl dies after vehicle collides with train near Sioux Falls
A collision with a train in Harrisburg on Wednesday resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman. The driver was left with life-threatening injuries.
