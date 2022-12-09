ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

hppr.org

Christmas on Henry Street: Friday, Dec 16 at 2 pm CT

Lillian Wald grew up in Rochester, New York, and graduated from the nursing program at New York Hospital Training School in 1891. She coined the term “public health nurse,” and Christmas on Henry Street was written by Bonnie Silva and produced by Sagacity Productions with funding from the Betty R. and Ralph Sheffer Foundation. Sagacity Productions is committed to the production of brave, emotional, socially relevant historical fiction and factual content featuring a diverse range of talent for audiences around the globe. WXXI Public Media is a nationally recognized creator of quality radio and television programming including With Heart and Voice, a weekly radio program of sacred classical music, and Second Opinion, a weekly television series that offers viewers a better understanding of complex health issues. Helped to bring health care to the residents of New York’s Lower East Side when she founded the Henry Street Settlement. In 1902, Christmas Eve and the first night of Chanukah both fell on December 24. Christmas on Henry Street recounts how Lillian Wald planned a Christmas Eve party at the settlement, but Jacob Schiff forbid a tree to be on display at the House. However, housekeeper Aileen McRae refused to stand by and let Christmas be ruined for the Henry Street residents.
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

Burkhardt Family Creche a holiday highlight at the museum

In this month’s Webster History Bit, I introduce you to the shining star of the Webster Museum’s holiday decorations, the Burkhardt Family Creche. We can always count on the Webster Museum to be especially beautiful and sparkly this time of year, with holiday decorations and miniature Christmas trees sprinkled throughout the displays. But for more than 40 years, the real star of the show has been the Burkhardt Family Creche.
WEBSTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 12, 2022

Next Monday, Metro Justice will host a town hall to discuss turning Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) into a public utility. Rochester City Councilmembers-at-Large will be in attendance. The meeting comes on the heels of the utility's proposed rate hike, and customer complaints about a lack of transparency, billing issues, and more. This is part two in a series of conversations about RG&E* and its impact in the community. Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Holiday tipping etiquette

We discuss the etiquette of tipping with workers from a range of professions that tend to see tipping -- either year-round, or during the holiday season. What is the appropriate tip for a bartender, a barista, or your mail carrier? If wages rely on tips from customers, does that give employers a pass in paying workers fairly? Or is a tip a way of showing gratitude for a high level of service?
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport’s living Christmas tree

Rev. Lori Staubitz, a member of the Village Tree Board, stands beside Brockport’s living Christmas tree, a Norway Spruce, that was lit on December 4 at the conclusion of the Holiday Light Parade. Provided photo.
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former nurse battling cancer continues to give back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local nurse who gave so much to others over the years is now fighting for his life. Steve Yacoub was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2020. He became a nurse to help people. Even in his time of need, he continues to do what he can for others.
GENEVA, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York

As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13. This is a $1.8 million improvement,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
gvhealthnews.com

Red Cross appoints new leader for Rochester chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as executive director of the greater Rochester chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in nonprofit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for some late-week snow/mix

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We’ve been tracking the potential for wintry weather for the end of this week, and that remains on track. There are still questions regarding timing and how much of what falls, but we’re fairly confident we’ll get some wintry mix (rain, snow, ice), changing over to a period of snow later Thursday. This may impact the Thursday evening commute.
ROCHESTER, NY

