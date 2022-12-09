Read full article on original website
hppr.org
Christmas on Henry Street: Friday, Dec 16 at 2 pm CT
Lillian Wald grew up in Rochester, New York, and graduated from the nursing program at New York Hospital Training School in 1891. She coined the term “public health nurse,” and Christmas on Henry Street was written by Bonnie Silva and produced by Sagacity Productions with funding from the Betty R. and Ralph Sheffer Foundation. Sagacity Productions is committed to the production of brave, emotional, socially relevant historical fiction and factual content featuring a diverse range of talent for audiences around the globe. WXXI Public Media is a nationally recognized creator of quality radio and television programming including With Heart and Voice, a weekly radio program of sacred classical music, and Second Opinion, a weekly television series that offers viewers a better understanding of complex health issues. Helped to bring health care to the residents of New York’s Lower East Side when she founded the Henry Street Settlement. In 1902, Christmas Eve and the first night of Chanukah both fell on December 24. Christmas on Henry Street recounts how Lillian Wald planned a Christmas Eve party at the settlement, but Jacob Schiff forbid a tree to be on display at the House. However, housekeeper Aileen McRae refused to stand by and let Christmas be ruined for the Henry Street residents.
websterontheweb.com
Burkhardt Family Creche a holiday highlight at the museum
In this month’s Webster History Bit, I introduce you to the shining star of the Webster Museum’s holiday decorations, the Burkhardt Family Creche. We can always count on the Webster Museum to be especially beautiful and sparkly this time of year, with holiday decorations and miniature Christmas trees sprinkled throughout the displays. But for more than 40 years, the real star of the show has been the Burkhardt Family Creche.
Photos: Sea Breeze holds annual “Holiday Parade of Lights”
Organizers said it's been great to have everyone back enjoying each other again.
'It's a Wonderful Life' hits home for fans of the film in Seneca Falls
Fans of the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ gathered in Seneca Falls this weekend for the annual celebration. That village claims credit for having inspired the movie’s ‘Bedford Falls.’
Willow Domestic Violence Center opens annual Purple Box Campaign for kids
The collected toys will be donated to children staying at the center's shelter.
ROC Around the Clock Holiday Market features over 50 vendors
Organizers of the market describe the event as a great opportunity for holiday shopping, as well as a great way to support local artists and businesses.
WHEC TV-10
Clifton Springs community prays for Fisher student who went missing in France
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Clifton Springs community gathered in prayer for Ken Deland, the St. John Fisher University student who went missing a few weeks ago while studying abroad in Europe. His friends and family at the prayer vigil say they have right now is hope. It was an...
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport Lion Mike Schaffer ready for Brockport Holiday Light Parade
Brockport Lion Mike Schaffer, ready in costume for the start of the Brockport Holiday Light Parade on December 4.
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 12, 2022
Next Monday, Metro Justice will host a town hall to discuss turning Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) into a public utility. Rochester City Councilmembers-at-Large will be in attendance. The meeting comes on the heels of the utility's proposed rate hike, and customer complaints about a lack of transparency, billing issues, and more. This is part two in a series of conversations about RG&E* and its impact in the community. Our guests:
wxxinews.org
Holiday tipping etiquette
We discuss the etiquette of tipping with workers from a range of professions that tend to see tipping -- either year-round, or during the holiday season. What is the appropriate tip for a bartender, a barista, or your mail carrier? If wages rely on tips from customers, does that give employers a pass in paying workers fairly? Or is a tip a way of showing gratitude for a high level of service?
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport’s living Christmas tree
Rev. Lori Staubitz, a member of the Village Tree Board, stands beside Brockport’s living Christmas tree, a Norway Spruce, that was lit on December 4 at the conclusion of the Holiday Light Parade. Provided photo.
WHEC TV-10
Former nurse battling cancer continues to give back
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local nurse who gave so much to others over the years is now fighting for his life. Steve Yacoub was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2020. He became a nurse to help people. Even in his time of need, he continues to do what he can for others.
progressivegrocer.com
Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York
As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13. This is a $1.8 million improvement,...
Secondhand store owners see progress for Rochester as shoppers come out
Those we ran into out doing their holiday shopping preferred searching through these unique items for gifts.
Nine Spot Brewing open on Monroe Ave. in Rochester
The brewery is open every day, except Tuesdays.
NY family searches for student missing in France
Ken DeLand is studying abroad in France and his family said they haven't heard from him since the end of November.
gvhealthnews.com
Red Cross appoints new leader for Rochester chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as executive director of the greater Rochester chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in nonprofit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for...
Family of missing St. John Fisher student in France speaks
It was on November 27th that 21-year-old Ken Jr. left his French host family's home and boarded a train for Valence, France.
Clifton Springs residents concerned over alleged odors from G.W. Lisk
"I cannot live in a neighborhood where a factory is allowed to emit into the air a substance that smells that bad."
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for some late-week snow/mix
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We’ve been tracking the potential for wintry weather for the end of this week, and that remains on track. There are still questions regarding timing and how much of what falls, but we’re fairly confident we’ll get some wintry mix (rain, snow, ice), changing over to a period of snow later Thursday. This may impact the Thursday evening commute.
