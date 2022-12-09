Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak
A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
What Is a Giant Phantom Jellyfish? This Rare Creature Was Spotted off California Coast
The deep sea is a world unknown — there are so many plants, animals, and areas we don't even realize exist. And recently, footage of a giant phantom jellyfish went viral, deterring all of us from ever wanting to explore the ocean floor. Although the footage was captured about a year ago, it recently made waves on the World Wide Web, showing the rare and jaw-dropping 33-foot-long creature floating along at about 3,200 feet below the ocean's surface. Needless to say, it was a shocking sight.
Futurism
Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean
In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
France 24
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria
Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
With the Help of Local Anglers, Researchers Discover Two New Species of Sawsharks
Researchers have identified two new species of sawsharks—a rare and distinctive-looking group of sharks. Sawsharks are known for their long hedge-trimmer-like snouts and long barbels. The recent discovery was made after local fishermen Madagascar and Tanzania provided European researchers with specimens. Prior to the finding, scientists had only documented eight species of sawsharks.
Herrings are swimming back to the Salish Sea
Jonny Williams squeezes into a soaped-up wetsuit near the base of British Columbia’s Tantalus Range, a series of 2,000-plus-meter peaks that give rise to the region’s moniker, Sea to Sky. The water he slips into is like glass, an unexpected gift in a glacier-etched fjord known to funnel high winds. As he kicks his fins along the shoreline, jets of seawater sparkle as they meet the sun. A while later he bobs back up and yells, “I almost smoked my head!” With plankton in bloom, visibility in the shallow water is an arm’s-length ahead, and rocks seem to come out of nowhere.
Fur Seals Made a Tremendous Comeback. That Might Be a Problem.
This article was originally published by Hakai Magazine. In the Antarctic, the fur-seal population is booming. Having rebounded from near eradication by hunters in the 18th and 19th centuries, Antarctic fur seals are making their way to new frontiers. Their recovery has been so successful that the animals are pushing beyond their known historical range, causing “unexpected terrestrial conservation challenges” for Antarctica’s fragile vegetation, a recent study warns.
Nurse sharks are able to ‘walk’ on the ocean floor: study
A new study found some-fin awesome — “walking” sharks. The study, published in early November in the Environmental Biology of Fishes journal, has revealed that nurse sharks cans seemingly “walk,” and do a headstand, on the ocean floor while they feed. Researchers from the University of Exeter in England and the nonprofit Beneath the Waves used underwater cameras in Turks and Caicos to capture the incredible feet. The study explains that nurse sharks are able to use a wider range of feeding behaviors — including using their fins — to obtain food. Nurse sharks use vertical feeding (head down), ventral feeding (belly...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hippo Chase a Boat With Shocking Speed and Strength
While they may look docile most of the time, hippopotamuses can be fierce, even aggressive animals. A boat on Lake Naivasha in Kenya found out just how fast these animals when a hippo chased them with surprising ferocity. The video begins by showing footage shot of hippos lounging in the...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Great White Shark Capture a Cape Fur Seal Up-Close
Watch This Great White Shark Capture a Cape Fur Seal Up-Close. Do you want to see an expert hunter and apex predator in action? This is the video for you. There is plenty written about the expertise of the great white when it comes to hunting prey but actually getting to see them in action is on another level.
science.org
Light shows by these tiny crustaceans reveal rich biodiversity on Caribbean reefs
On moonless nights in the Caribbean, the sea erupts in spectacular displays put on by tiny crustaceans called ostracods. In other parts of the world these creatures only produce light to scare off predators, but in these waters, male ostracods spew glowing mucus to attract females. Researchers studying these “sea fireflies,” as they are sometimes called, found different species have unique lighting displays. Watch to see how researchers used advanced camera technology to study these creatures’ dazzling bioluminescence.
saltwatersportsman.com
Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island
The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
'Medusa’ spotted with first calf of the North Atlantic right whale season
Researchers from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute spotted the whale her calf off the coast of Georgia.
Watch: World-famous beluga whale greets volunteers with swim-by 'high five'
How can you not fall in love with this beautiful beluga?
