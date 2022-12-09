Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
wtae.com
Belle Vernon defeats Neumann-Goretti to win PIAA Class 3A football championship
The Belle Vernon Leopards are state champions for the first time in school history after defeating Neumann-Goretti 9-8 in the PIAA Class 3A football title game Saturday. The Leopards (12-2) got the win in their first-ever appearance in the state championship game. The Saints (11-4) were also seeking their first...
LIVE UPDATES: PIAA 6A State Championship, Harrisburg vs. St. Joseph’s Prep
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg looks to win the PIAA Class 6A Championship on Saturday, December 10. The Cougars will face St. Joseph’s Prep in a rematch of the 2018 state title game. Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team from the PIAA Class 6A State Championship game between Harrisburg and St. Joe’s Prep. […]
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Racist Remarks from Southern Columbia Surface after State Title Win over Westinghouse
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Following Westinghouse’s State Championship game against the Southern Columbia Tigers, members of the Westinghouse community alerted Pittsburgh Sports Now to racially insensitive statements made by Tigers’ supporters. Over 90% of Westinghouse’s students are African-American, per the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Southern Columbia is 95.1 percent...
wtae.com
Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
local21news.com
Harrisburg football fans say state title appearance was about more than a final score
Harrisburg High School took on powerhouse St. Joes Prep Saturday night in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Football Class 6A State Championship game. The Harrisburg High School Cougars fell to the Hawks of St. Joe’s Prep 42-2. Over 4,000 people were at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday night to...
Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs
RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
wtae.com
‘Unacceptable’: Pittsburgh Public Schools responds to racially offensive imagery from football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has released a response to racially offensive imagery that surfaced online after Southern Columbia defeated Westinghouse Academy in the PIAA AA championship football game on Friday. In one photo, a banner is seen reading, “Whip Westinghouse,” and showing a whip. Another banner...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Friends wins first football title since 1984
Wilmington Friends celebrated their first football title since 1984 with a 10-7 win over Caravel in the 2022 DIAA 2A Championship Game. The Quakers scored on the first two possessions of the game, a 4-yard touchdown from Robbie Tattersall to Ishmael Dobson, and then a 29-yard field goal by Alessio Cristanetti-Walker to lead 10-0 at halftime.
wtae.com
'Best day of my life': Belle Vernon Leopards return home as state champs
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — For the first time in school history, Belle Vernon Area High School has a state title for football — an accomplishment that was cause for celebration Saturday night. "It's amazing," said Steven Macheska, a senior defensive/offensive tackle. "This is the best day of my...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers
Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
fastphillysports.com
IN JUST HIS 3RD GAME, CATS CAM BECOMES A DIFFERENCE-MAKER!
Freshman Cam Whitmore scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, leading Villanova to a 77-56 victory over Boston College. With the Wildcats leading 56-46 near the 9-minute mark of the second half, Mark Armstrong hit a 3-pointer that began a 9-0 run that also included five points by Whitmore on a 3-pointer and a dunk. The lead ballooned from there and twice reached 24 points, the first when Brendan Hausen hit a 3-pointer with 4:45 to go.
Newest Pitt QB Watches Basketball Team Win During Official Visit
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday
On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
phillyvoice.com
MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
wtae.com
Parts of Hempfield Township under Boil Water Advisory
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 4,500 customers in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township Saturday morning after a water main break caused a loss of service. The break in a line that services a water tower...
PennDOT hosting job fairs in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties
PennDOT is hosting four jobs across the Delaware Valley this week.
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
