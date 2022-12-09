Jonesboro, Ark. – An older man was attacked this week in Jonesboro during an attempted robbery. It happened sometime around 4 PM on December 7 (Wednesday) at the 1700-block of East Johnson Avenue. The report made with police said male victim, 82, of Jonesboro, was attempting to get gas on Johnson Avenue. The man said a black female began shouting at him, possibly because he had walked to the wrong car, so he apologized and thought nothing of it.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO