MEAD1199
3d ago
Hope this stops before someone gets hurt then , of course, they’ll want to sue Sonic for not watching their kid!
3
Kait 8
First responders are on the scene of a crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The crash is at the intersection of HWY 49 and School Street and took place around 6:30 p.m. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed. Glass and debris are covering the road with police and fire firefighters on the scene.
whiterivernow.com
Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found
A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
Kait 8
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
Trio wanted for multiple felonies in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men after a shooting in North Memphis. Police are searching for Daveon Nickelberry, Marcarlrious Craft, and Carderrious Craft. Warrants have been issued with multiple felonies after MPD said they fire shots at a vehicle on Pope Street and Chelsea Ave. Fortunately, no one was hurt in […]
Kait 8
Police: $12,000+ of wiring stolen from business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding two suspects officers believe were behind an expensive theft. According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 8, an officer responded to the S&H Systems on Krueger Drive about the theft that had already occurred. It was said...
Kait 8
Body recovered after trench collapses on workers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
KATV
Family wants answers after Greene County inmate dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death, our content partner Region 8 News reported. A wake and vigil were held on Dec.11, to remember Price. His family said he was easygoing and loved to help others. He was sentenced to...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Police holds child seat safety check
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department held a child seat safety check at Arkansas State University on Saturday, December 10. The event was part of a weeklong awareness campaign regarding child safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of three children a day were...
neareport.com
Elderly man physically attacked during attempted robbery
Jonesboro, Ark. – An older man was attacked this week in Jonesboro during an attempted robbery. It happened sometime around 4 PM on December 7 (Wednesday) at the 1700-block of East Johnson Avenue. The report made with police said male victim, 82, of Jonesboro, was attempting to get gas on Johnson Avenue. The man said a black female began shouting at him, possibly because he had walked to the wrong car, so he apologized and thought nothing of it.
Kait 8
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
Suspicious text sent to family after woman goes missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County sheriffs need your help finding a missing woman. Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Ciera Palm who was last seen in the area of Egypt Central and Singleton in Raleigh on Dec. 2. Palm is a black female who is approximately 5’7” and 185 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen […]
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
KATV
Greene County inmate, convicted of trafficking narcotics, dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police are investigating the death of a Greene County inmate who had recently been sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to our Region 8 content partners, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould was found guilty of trafficking narcotics on Nov. 10. Court record...
Woman dies after wreck in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a child injured after a wreck in the Parkway Village neighborhood. Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street shortly after midnight. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
Kait 8
Police: Child run over during Christmas parade should fully recover
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – A young child was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a trailer during the Newport Christmas Parade Thursday. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, the 7-year-old was on a float throwing candy when he lost his balance and fell under the flatbed trailer.
Kait 8
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
Children, animals removed from ‘extreme dirt and filth’ in West Memphis house
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis couple is charged with endangering their children after police found their home covered with “extreme dirt and filth.” According to a police report, five children live inside the home where officers found roaches, fleas, rotten food and animal feces. A large pile of trash sits outside the home. […]
YAHOO!
Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say
During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. According to officials,...
Kait 8
Pocahontas to annex 50 acres of land into city limits
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas has seen substantial growth over the last decade. A public hearing was heard on Dec. 12 regarding around 50 acres of land that Mayor Keith Sutton plans to annex into the city. “Never was annexed in the city. Going over some records,...
