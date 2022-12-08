ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Former MU defensive end Ford commits to Toledo

Travion Ford is the first former Missouri football player to find a new home in the transfer portal following the 2022 season. The redshirt freshman announced his commitment to Toledo on Monday after visiting this weekend. Ford, a four-star recruit out of Lutheran North, didn't find a role in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri lands Oklahoma transfer receiver Wease

Missouri has its first transfer portal commitment of this year’s cycle: Theo Wease Jr., a wide receiver from Oklahoma, announced his intention to transfer to Missouri on Sunday. Wease announced he entered the portal Nov. 30. Shortly after he announced he had made a decision Friday, saying, “Announcement coming...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Class of 2025 target Marks felt at home on Missouri visit

Missouri football held visitors this weekend, recruiting not only high school targets but also players in the transfer portal. One of the high school recruits who visited was Class of 2025 defensive lineman Juju Marks. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound bruiser received an offer during the latter half of his sophomore season...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Former MU DC Walters takes Purdue head coaching job

Former Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was named head coach at Purdue, the school announced Tuesday. Walters coached at Missouri from 2015 to 2020, serving under three coaches — Gary Pinkel, Barry Odom and Eli Drinkwitz. Pinkel hired him as the Tigers’ safeties coach in 2015, and he became Odom’s defensive coordinator in 2018. Drinkwitz retained him as defensive coordinator when he replaced Odom in December 2019, but he left Missouri for the sam position at Illinois after the 2020 season.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU wrestling drops dual against Virginia Tech

No. 7 Missouri wrestling dropped a top-10 dual against No. 9 Virginia Tech 17-15 on Sunday in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Tigers (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) and Hokies (1-1) each won five individual contests, but Virginia Tech took two by major decision to secure the victory.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Columbia Missourian

Columbia woman seeking community aid to find missing husband

Tamitra Williams of Columbia is asking the public for assistance in finding her husband, 49-year-old Jason Washington, who has been missing since Oct. 15. Williams said that her husband has suffered multiple seizures in the past few months and would often become disoriented regarding his surroundings after an incident. On the day he went missing, he had two seizures, the latter one prompting him to leave his home, where he has yet to return.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Article leaves out some explanations about CPS advanced math placements

This letter was received in response to the article “Columbia Stem Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap,” published online and in print Dec. 11. Professor Constance Lindsay left out a few elements that help explain why kids are not in advanced math classes. About opinions in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

George Bernard Garner Dec. 7, 1927 — Dec. 1 2022

George Bernard Garner, 94, of Columbia, Missouri relocated to heaven on December 1, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1927, in Kirksville, MO, the son of George Delbert and Jessie Iris Wilgus Garner. A proud graduate of LaPlata Public High School class of 1945, he went on to attend...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Heart of Missouri United Way plans record $2.1 million investment in local counties

Heart of Missouri United Way projects a record $2.1 million investment in Boone, Cooper and Howard counties next year. A total of 34 agencies in the three counties are now receiving grant funding from Heart of Missouri. These grants support programs that fall within United Way’s focused areas of impact — financial literacy, health and education.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Boone County slow to spend its ARPA funds

Boone County has made limited progress in spending the $35 million it received in federal ARPA COVID-19 relief money. It needs to be spent in the next four years. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021. It authorized a $1.9 trillion dollar package of funds to be distributed across the country for purposes of long-term recovery from the negative impacts of the pandemic.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mary Catherine Neely Oct. 2, 1927 — Dec. 3, 2022

Mary Catherine Neely, age 95, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on December 3, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 2, 1927 in Fort Smith, Arkansas; a daughter of George Wiley and Floy McAdams Wiley. She was united in marriage to James Oliver Neely on June 24, 1956 and he preceded her in death.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Invasive beetles devastate local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years

The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city’s arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

CPS board to vote on five-year strategic plan at Monday meeting

The Columbia School Board will vote on the district’s five-year strategic improvement plan after hearing a presentation from Superintendent Brian Yearwood on Monday evening. All public schools in Missouri must create and implement strategic five-year plans, as required by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. These plans are referred to as Continuous School Improvement Plans. If approved, the Columbia Public Schools plan will be implemented from 2022 to 2027, according to board documents.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

League of Women Voters Celebrates 103rd Founder's Day, presents awards

The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County celebrated Founder's Day on Sunday by presenting two awards for philanthropic work in the city. The League presented its annual Outstanding Citizens Award to Reverend Mel West and his wife, Barbara West, founders of Mobility Worldwide.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Man charged with second-degree murder after September utility pole crash

A Columbia man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the outcome of a crash with a utility pole in September. Justin Scott Trader, 29, was also charged with first-degree tampering with a vehicle and property damage. The Sept. 11 car crash with a utility pole resulted in the death of Andrew Moss, 22, due to electrocution.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Dec. 12, 2022

Curtis Wayne Silvey, 59, of Columbia died Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Jeremy Weingartner, 45, of Columbia died Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia businesses announce November hires and promotions

Career Moves highlights new hires and promotions at mid-Missouri businesses on a monthly basis based on news releases from businesses. If you’d like to submit a promotion, hire or award, please email it to news@columbiamissourian.com. Central Trust Company.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy