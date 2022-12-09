Read full article on original website
Shooting leaves 1 injured early Monday in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue, at Klemm Street. There, they found a 31-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to his shoulder and abdomen.
KSDK
Shooting at St. Louis gas station leaves 1 dead Monday
ST. LOUIS — One person died Monday morning after a shooting at a gas station near downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at about 6:20 a.m. at the BP located at 1401 Chouteau Avenue. There, police said a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
feastmagazine.com
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets
Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
Flooded concourse causes delays at St. Louis Lambert Airport
Clean up is underway at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after a water pipe burst early this morning leading to some flooding in parts of Concourse C in Terminal 1.
KMOV
Man found fatally shot near North Riverfront
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 20s was found fatally shot near the North Riverfront Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the man was found just after 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview. Officers found the victim on the ground with puncture wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police: Man shot in Riverview neighborhood Sunday afternoon
At least four people have been shot and killed in St. Louis City since Friday. That number is expected to grow before the weekend's conclusion.
FOX2now.com
Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Peters
Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Peters neighborhood. Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Peters. Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Peters neighborhood. Boy Scouts host holiday food drive in Manchester. There remains a great need for food across the area as...
Lyft driver carjacked by rider Saturday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking Saturday night that left a 59-year-old Lyft driver without his car and belongings. It happened at about 10 p.m. just down the street from Barrett Brothers Park in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan...
Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
KSDK
Plans for vertical city at AT&T building in downtown St. Louis
Developers looking to transform empty AT&T building into a "vertical city" in downtown St. Louis. It would include a garden, pool and restaurant.
KMOV
Homeowners seeing results as STL city crews board up hundreds of dangerous properties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -Two crews of three men are responsible for closing off at least 4,000 of St. Louis City’s vacant and most dangerous properties. “First thing we have to do is check for safety. Make sure there’s no structural bricks falling. Make sure the front porch isn’t caving in,” says Board Up Section crew member Trevon Finney.
mycouriertribune.com
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. More from this section.
Large house fire in north St. Louis
St. Louis firefighters battle a house fire on West Florissant Avenue and De Soto Avenue in north St. Louis.
kjluradio.com
House Springs man seriously injured in crash just south of Washington
An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs, was driving on Country Club Road Saturday night just south of Washington when he began to skid on the wet road. The patrol says Beaumont was driving too fast for the conditions when his car began sliding, ran off the road, and hit a tree.
'They're Not Recycling': St. Louisans See Blue Bins Dumped as Trash
The city claims it's only combining garbage with recycling in cases of 'contamination.' Witnesses disagree
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
