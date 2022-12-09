ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Shooting leaves 1 injured early Monday in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue, at Klemm Street. There, they found a 31-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to his shoulder and abdomen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Shooting at St. Louis gas station leaves 1 dead Monday

ST. LOUIS — One person died Monday morning after a shooting at a gas station near downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at about 6:20 a.m. at the BP located at 1401 Chouteau Avenue. There, police said a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets

Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found fatally shot near North Riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 20s was found fatally shot near the North Riverfront Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the man was found just after 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview. Officers found the victim on the ground with puncture wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Peters

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Peters neighborhood. Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Peters. Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Peters neighborhood. Boy Scouts host holiday food drive in Manchester. There remains a great need for food across the area as...
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX 2

Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

House Springs man seriously injured in crash just south of Washington

An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs, was driving on Country Club Road Saturday night just south of Washington when he began to skid on the wet road. The patrol says Beaumont was driving too fast for the conditions when his car began sliding, ran off the road, and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
thededicatedhouse.com

The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

