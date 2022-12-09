ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
US News and World Report

Inflation Rate Falls to 7.1% in November, Reaches Lowest Level Since Last Year

Consumer prices rose at a 7.1% annual rate in November, the lowest pace since late 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. The number was below estimates and down from October’s 7.7% rate. The core rate, leaving out food and energy prices, was 6%, compared to 6.3% a month earlier.
US News and World Report

TSX Futures Rise Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Data

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index climbed on Tuesday as commodity prices rose, while investors kept a close watch on a key U.S. inflation reading for clues on the path of future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2%...
US News and World Report

U.S. Inflation Subsides Further in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected for a second straight month in November, resulting in the smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year and giving the Federal Reserve cover on Wednesday to start scaling back the size of its interest rate increases. The consumer...
