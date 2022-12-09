Read full article on original website
Related
A key indicator of a coming economic downturn is pricing in nearly 100% chance of a 'Powell recession' in 2023
The NY Fed's Recession Probability model is flashing alarms for an incoming downturn, with odds at 38%. But given how reliable the indicator is, that's really a near-100% chance of a recession, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. "It is clearly saying high short term interest rates are going to cause...
Larry Summers says the Fed will need to raise interest rates by more than the market expects as its 'got a long way to go' to bring down inflation
The Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates by more than markets expect, Larry Summers told Bloomberg. Wage growth and labor market demand are still too hot for the Fed's liking following big rate hikes. Summers said expectations for a 5% peak in the fed funds rate are likely...
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
Elon Musk is bracing for a painful US recession - and fears the Fed's interest-rate hikes will worsen the downturn
Elon Musk warned the US economy faces a deep recession that could last a year or two. His companies faced immense challenges during the dot-com crash and financial crisis, he said. Musk has endorsed Cathie Wood and Jeremy Siegel's criticisms of the Fed's interest-rate hikes. The US economy is barreling...
The Fed will only start cutting interest rates late next year - and the US economy will suffer a recession, a top economist predicts
Beth Ann Bovino expects stubborn inflation, a recession, and higher interest rates and unemployment. The top S&P economist sees rates peaking around 5% and unemployment hitting 5.6% next year. Inflation has likely peaked, and the US economy may shrink 0.1% next year, Bovino said. US investors should steel themselves for...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
The Fed's own economists are sounding the recession alarm — and warning that more interest-rate hikes could tank the US economy
The Federal Reserve's staff economists said there's a major risk of a US recession next year. They flagged tepid consumer spending, foreign headwinds, and tighter financial conditions. The economists join a long line of experts warning the US is headed for a painful downturn. The Federal Reserve's own economists have...
Bank of Canada makes oversized rate hike, hints increases may be over
OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its historic tightening campaign was near an end.
US News and World Report
Inflation Rate Falls to 7.1% in November, Reaches Lowest Level Since Last Year
Consumer prices rose at a 7.1% annual rate in November, the lowest pace since late 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. The number was below estimates and down from October’s 7.7% rate. The core rate, leaving out food and energy prices, was 6%, compared to 6.3% a month earlier.
Investors cheering the CPI-fueled rally are set to run into the reality of an incoming recession as the Fed overdoes it with rate hikes, BlackRock says
Investors feeling good about the latest stock rally will soon be confronted with the reality of a recession, BlackRock said. It pointed to the still-tight labor market, which will push the Fed to overtighten the economy. "Surging stocks show markets believe hopes of a soft-landing by the Fed to be...
After November CPI report, ex-Treasury economist warns of major 'shock' to US economy
A market expert panel weighs in on November's Consumer Price Index coming in cooler than expected, and warned the Federal Reserve is looking in the rearview mirror.
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
Factbox-Big banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession
Dec. 9 (Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times.
US News and World Report
TSX Futures Rise Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Data
(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index climbed on Tuesday as commodity prices rose, while investors kept a close watch on a key U.S. inflation reading for clues on the path of future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2%...
US News and World Report
U.S. Inflation Subsides Further in November
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected for a second straight month in November, resulting in the smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year and giving the Federal Reserve cover on Wednesday to start scaling back the size of its interest rate increases. The consumer...
Comments / 0