When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...

7 DAYS AGO