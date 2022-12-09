Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
Card payments soared to 90% of retail payments in 2021
Card use soared to 90% of total retail spending in 2021, with 82% of transactions on either on debit or credit card, up from 75% of transactions in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns “changed the way we pay”. Cash accounted for just 15% of all transactions...
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Sudden, Unexpected Change Within Costco Results in Over 1800 Employees Laid-Off With No Warning
The change was entirely unanticipated, according to staff involved. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:VVNG.com, WirelessAdvocates.com, TMO.report, Reddit.com, and Twitter.com.
Mobile Wallets Attract Consumers Looking for New Payment Options
Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
Digital Payments Give Retailers an Edge With Credit-Leaning Shoppers
More shoppers are turning to financing alternatives to make the holidays merry and bright. This includes one-third of Black Friday shoppers, who funded their purchases with credit cards, loans and other alternatives, including buy now, pay later (BNPL). Retailers may consider this an opportunity to boost their digital payment and financing offerings, making it easier for consumers to purchase holiday items.
How to avoid holiday online shopping scams
Experts offer tips to help shoppers avoid being swindled this holiday season when shopping online. E-commerce continues to surge which means shoppers need to be even more vigilant.
US News and World Report
Wall St Gains as CPI Data Calms Jitters Over Aggressive Rate Hikes
(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday, led by rate-sensitive megacap stocks, after a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could soften its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. The benchmark S&P 500 touched a three-month high in early trade after data showed...
Inflation Has Americans Cutting Back on Food Delivery — How Much Is Their Average Savings Per App?
The term "discretionary spending" usually refers to lifestyle "wants" -- non-essential pursuits like hobbies, travel and luxury spending. Conversely, non-discretionary "needs" items such as rent,...
Stores Are Getting Tougher on Return Policies As Holiday Shopping Ramps Up
Sure, Christmas gifts are all about the notion that it's "the thought that counts." But such notions also come with the guarantee you can return something if you really don't like it. See: 10...
Asda plans 300 new UK convenience stores, creating 10,000 jobs
Supermarket hopes to grab bigger share of burgeoning sector, possibly threatening Sainsbury’s second position
US News and World Report
Nov U.S. CPI Cools Down, Spelling Relief for Markets
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S consumer prices barely rose in November amid declines in the cost of gasoline and used cars, leading to the smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year, which could give the Federal Reserve cover to start scaling back the size of its interest rate increases on Wednesday.
Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals
A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?
When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
US News and World Report
TSX Futures Rise Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Data
(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index climbed on Tuesday as commodity prices rose, while investors kept a close watch on a key U.S. inflation reading for clues on the path of future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2%...
US News and World Report
Qatar's Q3 Surplus Soars on Higher Oil and Gas Revenue
DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar posted a budget surplus of 30 billion riyals ($8.19 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, boosted by rocketing oil and gas revenues, the state news agency said on Tuesday, citing data from the finance ministry. The surplus in the same period in 2021 stood at...
