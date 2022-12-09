Atsuko Okatsuka Talks First HBO Comedy Special 'The Intruder'

Los Espookys will not be scaring up a third season at HBO. At least not any time soon. “We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of Los Espookys to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays,” HBO says in a statement. “We thank Julio, Ana, and Fred for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future.” Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen,...

10 DAYS AGO