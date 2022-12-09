ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Trump’s Terrifically Stupid Return to Twitter

Like the monster miraculously resuscitated to terrorize the heroes in a horror-movie sequel, Donald Trump is back. No, I’m not talking about his November 15 announcement of his third campaign for president of the United States. Instead I have in mind something far more important: Twitter. On the evening...
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution

Former President Trump on Monday insisted he does not want to “terminate” the Constitution, responding to broad backlash after he said over the weekend its rules and laws should be disregarded so he can return to the White House. Trump, in a pair of posts on Truth Social, responded to the fallout from his comments […]
TheDailyBeast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
MSNBC

Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns

On Thursday, an appeals court removed the Special Master put in place to review the thousands of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in August. Then on Friday former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy, Pat Philbin spent several hours testifying in front of a federal grand jury. What could this all mean for the Former President?Dec. 4, 2022.
Salon

Trump's worst day yet? Herschel loses and his company's guilty of tax fraud

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump added one last name to his 2022 loss column and it's one that's close to his heart. Former football hero Herschel Walker has been a Trump ally since long before he entered politics, so the ex-president has to take it personally that his handpicked candidate decisively lost his bid for the Georgia U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Raphael Warnock. But then, this is just the latest in a long list of Trump-endorsed losers in statewide races this cycle. Whatever he may claim, his record in such races is 2-14.
GEORGIA STATE
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Forehead slapper

To: D.H., Trump Lies, there is a forehead slapper. Show me any politician that is always truthful. Me thinks thou dost protest too much. (Note: not an exact Shakespearean quote). You spent the time and effort to pound out 441 words for naught. Take a deep breath and reread my letter. I begin with the issue that a writer took a phrase out of context and used it to convince the reader of a claim that did not exist. But you did not address that issue in your writing effort.
Fox News

Some Republicans praise Trump's on-message 2024 announcement, Democrats say ex-commander unfit for office

Republicans and Democrats offered sharply different responses on Tuesday to former President Donald Trump's announcement that he would mount a third campaign for the White House in 2024. Some Republicans praised Trump for delivering a succinctly on-message announcement speech focusing on the economy and ethics reform. "If President Trump continues...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy