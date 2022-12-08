Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville hosts Christmas parade
Mr. and Miss Homecoming 2022, Jamarrian Wilson and Candace Brown represented The Calhoun School atop a Jeep Wrangler in the Town of Hayneville’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3. Hayneville Mayor Jimmy Davis said the parade was well-attended and enjoyed by entrants and guests. The Town of Fort Deposit will hold a parade on Dec. 17 and White Hall citizens can enjoy the town’s parade on Dec. 24. Pictured are (left to right) Wilson and Brown.
wtvy.com
88-year-old Flatwood resident shares story of tornado survival
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents continue to share their stories of survival just a week after a tornado hit the Flatwood community. For many residents in Flatwood, the road to recovery will be long. Frankie Wright, an 88-year-old resident, has been forced to live in a hotel because her home is no longer livable.
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
WSFA
At least 2 wounded in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left at least two people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Highland Home teenager returns home
Local law enforcement reported a Highland Home teen has returned home after a missing child alert had been issued via social media. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office initially received a report late Friday, alerting them Jerrika Carter, a 15-year-old Black female, left the area of Lavon Lane in Highland Home and had not returned home.
955wtvy.com
Enterprise Church Need Your Help to Prepare for Winter
A church in Enterprise wants your gently used coats and jackets. John’s Chapel AME Church is concerned especially about children and the elderly having warm clothes for the cold months ahead. You can bring your donation by the church on December 15th. on December 17th the church will host a Christmas Giveaway to give out the coats.
alabamanews.net
Classmates Remember Life of 8-Year-Old Killed in Montgomery County Tornado
Students and teachers at G.W. Carver Elementary and Arts Magnet School held a memorial and balloon release for Ceddarius Tell on Friday. Tell, 8, and his mother, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax, were killed when a large tree fell on their home as an EF-2 tornado pushed through the Flatwood community just north of the Montgomery city limits on Nov. 30. The boy’s father, Cedric Tell, survived but had to be rescued and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.
Two Alabama cities hit record highs on Friday
At least two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service. Montgomery hit 81 degrees on Friday, breaking the old record of 79 degrees set in 1943. Tuscaloosa’s high of 76 degrees tied the record last reached in 1972. One place...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?
The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
wdhn.com
Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
Troy Messenger
Troy FD responds to Dec. 7 mobile home fire
The Troy Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire at Northridge Mobile Home Park on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a news release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens. According the release, the Pike County Communications District received a call about a fire at 4:22 p.m. on Dec. 7,...
WTVM
Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices. It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident. An entire block of Jones Street in...
WSFA
First Alert: Rain chances on the rise today
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A boundary increases rain across the area Sunday and brings seasonal temperatures back to Central and South Alabama. We dry out a bit Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front that will bring rain and storms Wednesday, then a major drop in temperatures for the end of the week and weekend ahead.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
WSFA
Last of ‘31 Boys’ sentenced in Macon County drug trafficking operation
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice says the last of nine defendants convicted for running a drug trafficking operation in Macon County has been sentenced to federal prison. The DOJ said each of the defendants was a member of the “31 Boys,” a violent, neighborhood-based organization named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
alabamanews.net
Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street
Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
Comments / 0