ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, MA

House destroyed in fire on Kennedy Road in Leeds Thursday morning

By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Olivia Hickey
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report. According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday. Fay tells Western...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

DPW crews continue to treat roads to avoid refreezing Monday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures dropped below freezing Monday afternoon following our first snowfall of the year. We spoke to officials to get a sense of how each community handled snow clean-up and tried to prevent anything from refreezing Monday night. “It’s going pretty well,” said South Hadley Department of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield

Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Weekend snow makes for messy Monday morning commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow has ended, but clean-up is underway in the Bay State. The heavy snowfall in parts of western Mass combined with the low temperatures can cause some tough road conditions on the roadways. DPW crews have been busy plowing roads as the morning commute begins.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved. The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange

(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
ORANGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations

Tenants of rental properties across Holyoke coming out to Holyoke City Hall on Monday to make their voices heard. Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. DPW crews continue to treat...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local react to Sunday's snowy weather

Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE: wintry road conditions in western Mass. Updated: 10 hours ago. TEAM COVERAGE: wintry road...
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy