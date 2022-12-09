House destroyed in fire on Kennedy Road in Leeds Thursday morning

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report. According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday. Fay tells Western...
westernmassnews.com
Next steps discussed after devastating fire at Ed’s Auto Body & Repair Shop
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A devastating fire over the weekend in Easthampton has destroyed a longtime family-owned business. Photos show the intense fire early Sunday morning at Ed’s Auto Body & Repair Shop on Mechanic Street in Easthampton. Flames were seen pouring from the roof and 2 garage doors.
Emergency crews walk to crash in Orange due to ice
Crews are walking to the scene of an accident in Orange Sunday without their cars due to the icy conditions.
westernmassnews.com
DPW crews continue to treat roads to avoid refreezing Monday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures dropped below freezing Monday afternoon following our first snowfall of the year. We spoke to officials to get a sense of how each community handled snow clean-up and tried to prevent anything from refreezing Monday night. “It’s going pretty well,” said South Hadley Department of...
Difficult fire at Ed’s Auto Body in Easthampton
The Easthampton Fire Department is working to put out a large fire on Mechanic Street.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Car vs. pole crash on Nottingham Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Nottingham Street for a car vs. pole accident on Sunday.
Overnight closures of exit 23 on I-91 in Northampton beginning Sunday
There will be overnight closures of exit 23 on I-91 for steel erection beginning on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
Tow company responds to over 100 accidents following Sunday night’s snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - During Sunday night’s snowfall, one local tow company told Western Mass News that they had crews responding around the clock to car accidents due to the slippery road conditions. For the first snowfall of the year, motorists may have found driving conditions to be pretty...
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
westernmassnews.com
Weekend snow makes for messy Monday morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow has ended, but clean-up is underway in the Bay State. The heavy snowfall in parts of western Mass combined with the low temperatures can cause some tough road conditions on the roadways. DPW crews have been busy plowing roads as the morning commute begins.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved. The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.
Accident on 91N causes major backup
An accident in on I91 north is backing up traffic around exit 2.
franklincountynow.com
Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange
(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations
Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations
westernmassnews.com
Plea change rejected for former Amherst man charged with death of 4-month-old son
Plea change rejected for former Amherst man charged with death of 4-month-old son
PHOTOS: Car fire on Evergreen Drive in Holyoke
Smoke could be seen in Holyoke as a result of a car on Evergreen drive Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Local react to Sunday's snowy weather
Local react to Sunday's snowy weather
