ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HISD pauses plan to move students with special education needs to home campuses

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

Houston ISD's plans to relocate students with serious disabilities who attend a special program at the T.H. Rogers campus are on pause, the district announced.

On Nov. 15, HISD officials announced a plan to move all 49 students in the district's PSI, or Preparing Students for independence Program, to their individual neighborhood schools. They explained this was being done to comply with the state's education standards requiring students with special needs to mix with other students.

SEE ALSO: Parents angry at HISD for planning to move special education students to home schools

While Thursday's announcement of the pause seems like a victory, some parents still have concerns and they went to the district's meeting to make sure their voices were heard. They say they are worried this is just temporary and not a permanent solution.

"My son almost died on the operating table. That's how much of a miracle child he is. All these kids are that way. I don't understand why going back to the local schools. What's that going to resolve?" Jose Sanchez, a parent, said. "I just pray that the decision is that this will not happen. This is over, and leave us alone."

The neighboring schools the children were supposed to be moved to don't have highly trained aides and resources like the Preparing Students for Independence program at T.H. Rogers.

The district told parents they worked in collaboration with Texas Education Agency to make the decision but following the announcement, they said the decision was made at the direction of the TEA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston is dedicated to your smile!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our December 12 episode we highlighted Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston. This local company specilaized in provideing their patients with the smile they've always dreamed of. See how a full or partial reconstruction might be able to help you get the teeth you've always dreamed of with cutting edge procedures and a highly skilled team! If you or someone you know is not happy with the state of their teeth or even just needs minor repairs to achieve the smile they would like, you will want to watch as we talk to the experts about the steps that can be taken. Plus, see a special deal for ABC13 viewers!
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Learn How Wells Fago Helps small Businesses

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our December 15 episode we wll highlight Wells Fargo! Learn how Wells Fargo helps women in small business.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
164K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy