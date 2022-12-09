Read full article on original website
Related
BioShock creator's new game is called Judas, and it looks a lot like BioShock
Ghost Story Games' debut title has been in development for years, but this is the first we've seen of it
Gamespot
Streamer Plays Two Copies Of Elden Ring At Once, One With Dance Pad
Streamer and cosplayer MissMikkaa is known for her Elden Ring challenge runs, including beating Malenia with a dance pad, but her latest challenge has escalated things significantly. Recently, she's been playing two copies of Elden Ring at once, one with a dance pad, and one with a PS5 controller. Needless...
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Won't Play Like Elden Ring With Giant Mechs
After a decade spent developing the Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, From Software is returning to its mechanized roots with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Don't expect this new entry in the mech series to adopt a Soulsborne approach to gameplay though, as From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki explained in a recent interview that Armored Core VI's gameplay will emphasize what makes the series so special.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Won't Be Open-World, Will Use A Classic Mission-Based Design
The first new entry in the series in over a decade, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is headed to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox sometime in 2023. While you can expect From Software's next title to have giant robot fights that you'll have to prepare your mech for, Armored Core VI won't be an open-world experience in the same vein as Elden Ring and will instead be sticking to the mission-based design that its predecessors used.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade
Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Spire Of The Watcher Dungeon Guide
In Season of the Seraph, Bungie launched its second dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, for Destiny 2 Year 5. This season centers around secret bunkers and Golden Age technology, making this Mars dungeon a perfect setting. To access the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, head to Ikora at the Tower and pick up the Ares Desperado quest. The first objective is to complete the dungeon. Load into the dungeon from the Mars location in Savathun’s Throne World.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Include From Software's Signature Giant Boss Battles
From Software isn't planning to make a sci-fi Soulsborne with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, but you can expect the studio to include its signature boss fights in the game when it arrives in 2023. According to director Masaru Yamamura--who served as project lead on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice--boss battles will be challenging and will require players to tinker with their mechs before they challenge a massive armored core on the battlefield.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Gamespot
FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Winter 2022 Trailer
Spanning the entire FINAL FANTASY VII timeline, here's another look at FFVII EVER CRISIS. Closed Beta Test coming Summer 2023 for iOS and Android.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight's New Trading Post Feature Will Let Players Earn Paid Cosmetics For Free
World of Warcraft players will soon have an additional way to earn mounts, toys, pets, and cosmetics thanks to the addition of a new Trading Post feature. As detailed by Blizzard in a new blog, two Trading Posts (one in Stormwind for the Alliance and one in Orgrimmar for the Horde) will be added to the game in the near future that will feature a rotating collection of items for players to acquire using a new currency called Trader's Tender. This currency can be earned in two ways. The first is to simply log in once per month and claim 500 Trader's Tender for free from the Collector's Cache located near each Trading Post.
Gamespot
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preorders - Bonuses, Editions, Release Date, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay was officially unveiled during The Game Awards 2022, and EA wasted no time in opening preorders for the highly anticipated title. Three versions of the game are up for grabs--including a pricey collector’s edition that all Star Wars fanatics will want to get their hands on. As for the game itself, it aims to improve on just about everything that made the original so special. This includes reworked graphics, a darker story, enhanced combat--and gorgeous new facial hair for Cal Kestis.
Gamespot
Pokemon Unite - Clefable Guide
Pokemon Unite’s newest character is the Fairy Pokémon Clefable. This guide will allow you to turn this Generation 1 Fairy Pokémon into an exceptional team member. Clefable is classified as a Supporter Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, so your priorities will be to heal allies, disrupt enemy Pokémon, and help allies secure objectives. Here's everything you need to know about Clefable, including how to unlock them, how to best utilize them, and more.
Gamespot
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Review - Wind's Howlin'
In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the sacred is always at war with the profane, and beauty is always at war with blood. The series has always contrasted its world's physical glamor with its intrinsic violence, but never has that contrast been this uneasy, this convulsive. That The Witcher 3 depicts the immediate brutality of battle in great detail is not a surprise; many games fill the screen with decapitated heads and gory entrails. It's the way this incredible adventure portrays the personal tragedies and underhanded opportunities that such battles provide that makes it so extraordinary.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Not Have Soulsborne Gameplay | GameSpot News
It’s only been a few days since Armored Core 6’s reveal at the Game Awards, but we already have a ton of new information about the game thanks to an interview with From Software’s Hidetaka Miyazaki at IGN. The core of the game (see what I did...
Gamespot
Crime Boss: Rockay City Gameplay Video Showcases High-Stakes Heist Mission
We knew about the star-studded cast for the recently revealed Crime Boss: Rockay City, but we didn't know what actual gameplay looked like for the FPS. That changed with a new trailer for the title that focuses on a co-op heist mission. Starting on a rooftop, the gameplayer trailer shows...
Gamespot
Dragon Quest Treasures Review - All About That Bling
Loot. Few words in gaming hold such power. The promise of sick loot is a siren song that has driven many a player to take on bold challenges and reconsider their objectives… as well as to make exceptionally poor judgments and even pry open their real-life wallets. Many games, regardless of era and platform, are fundamentally about the satisfaction of obtaining loot, but few will admit that. Dragon Quest Treasures is the rare game that states outright that accumulating a trove of legendary loot is the whole point--and, if you can endure some of its gameplay and technical foibles, you too can experience the satisfaction of having a Scrooge McDuck-like vault of gold (but not the experience of swimming in it).
Gamespot
GOG's Latest Free PC Game Is An Adorable Action-RPG
One of the biggest games of the year has been cat simulator Stray, but it's time to forget about felines and focus on rodents. Over at GOG, you can grab Ghost of a Tale for the low price of absolutely nothing, simply by signing into your account and claiming the game.
Comments / 0