Gamespot
Immortals Of Aveum Announced At The 2022 Game Awards
Immortals of Aveum, a new game from Ascendant Studios, was announced via a launch trailer at The 2022 Game Awards. The new game combines first-person combat with magic, resulting in an ethereal, eye-catching aesthetic. Helmed by Dead Space creative director Bret Robbins, Ascendant Studios has been working on the game...
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
Gamespot
GOG's Latest Free PC Game Is An Adorable Action-RPG
One of the biggest games of the year has been cat simulator Stray, but it's time to forget about felines and focus on rodents. Over at GOG, you can grab Ghost of a Tale for the low price of absolutely nothing, simply by signing into your account and claiming the game.
Gamespot
FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Winter 2022 Trailer
Spanning the entire FINAL FANTASY VII timeline, here's another look at FFVII EVER CRISIS. Closed Beta Test coming Summer 2023 for iOS and Android.
Gamespot
GameSpot's 10 Best Games Of 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. 2022 has been a pretty remarkable year for video games, with the very best games of the year split fairly evenly across genre and developer size. Sure, we had massive AAA role-playing games and titles from established franchises impress us, but we also played some of the most-impressive indie games in years on everything from Xbox Series X to mobile. That made narrowing down to 2022's 10 best games quite a challenge, but the GameSpot staff rolled up our sleeves and made the tough decisions.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Not Have Soulsborne Gameplay | GameSpot News
It’s only been a few days since Armored Core 6’s reveal at the Game Awards, but we already have a ton of new information about the game thanks to an interview with From Software’s Hidetaka Miyazaki at IGN. The core of the game (see what I did...
Gamespot
Streamer Plays Two Copies Of Elden Ring At Once, One With Dance Pad
Streamer and cosplayer MissMikkaa is known for her Elden Ring challenge runs, including beating Malenia with a dance pad, but her latest challenge has escalated things significantly. Recently, she's been playing two copies of Elden Ring at once, one with a dance pad, and one with a PS5 controller. Needless...
Gamespot
The Best Family Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Family-friendly games are often--and unfairly--labeled as low effort entertainment that only exists so that you don't have to worry about accidentally showing your kids a gruesome Mortal Kombat fatality. In 2022, games of the friendlier variety weren't just fun, but some of the best entertainment of the year and available on a wide variety of platforms. These were games that were designed to appeal to as many people as possible, regularly mixing up high-energy designs with deceptively complex gameplay systems while somehow still being approachable to everyone in the room.
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
IGN
FromSoftware Reveals Armored Core 6 at The Game Awards
After a lengthy hiatus and many rumors, Armored Core is back. FromSoftware announced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon during today's Game Awards presentation with a brief trailer today, confirming that it will be out sometime in 2023. The CG trailer shows just what you expect: giant robots wheeling around...
Collider
Best Moments From The Game Awards 2022, From ‘Suicide Squad’ to ‘Hades 2’
Last evening, The Game Awards 2022 united gamers worldwide to honor the year's most beloved titles. From AAA super productions to innovative indie titles, the games that took a trophy home represent the best video games released in 2022. However, The Game Awards’ ceremony is also known for highlighting the industry's most prominent talents and showing gaming reveals that tease what’s to come in the next couple of years. And, of course, a good award ceremony always has its fair share of unscripted events to keep things fresh.
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Spire Of The Watcher Dungeon Guide
In Season of the Seraph, Bungie launched its second dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, for Destiny 2 Year 5. This season centers around secret bunkers and Golden Age technology, making this Mars dungeon a perfect setting. To access the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, head to Ikora at the Tower and pick up the Ares Desperado quest. The first objective is to complete the dungeon. Load into the dungeon from the Mars location in Savathun’s Throne World.
Gamespot
Crime Boss: Rockay City Gameplay Video Showcases High-Stakes Heist Mission
We knew about the star-studded cast for the recently revealed Crime Boss: Rockay City, but we didn't know what actual gameplay looked like for the FPS. That changed with a new trailer for the title that focuses on a co-op heist mission. Starting on a rooftop, the gameplayer trailer shows...
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade
Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 Returns Call Of Duty's Classic Shipment Map With Season 1 Reloaded
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 Reloaded update arrives on December 14, and the big update will bring Call Of Duty's iconic Shipment map to the game. Shipment has a new look for Modern Warfare 2, and a new Activision blog post highlights all the changes players can expect. Here is everything you need to know about this updated version of Shipment.
Ars Technica
“The Game Awards” Awards: Picking the night’s best new game trailers
Thursday night's annual presentation of The Game Awards was ostensibly about recognizing the best games that came out in the last year, and titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring ended the night as big winners. But anyone who's watched any of the annual Geoff Keighley-led award presentations in the past knows The Game Awards aren't really about the awards. They're all about the countless "World Premiere" trailers and announcements for games coming in the next year and beyond.
