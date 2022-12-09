ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Immigration protesters block downtown Minneapolis intersection near Sen. Klobuchar's office

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Immigration protesters block downtown Minneapolis intersection near Sen. Klobuchar's office 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS - Protesters pushing to protect United States immigrants blocked a busy stretch of downtown Minneapolis Thursday night.

They gathered outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office on Washington Avenue to demand the U.S. Senate pass the American Dream and Promise Act.

The measure would provide a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought here as children, and permanent protection from being deported.

Sen. Klobuchar's office told WCCO they met with the group to show their support.

Comments / 726

Buzzkill
3d ago

If you haven’t figured it out by now… Democrats are purposely destroying America. Driving down wages by importing a new workforce ( and voting base) and driving up costs is a perfect recipe for disaster.

Reply(136)
704
Sabrina Prince
3d ago

Get it straight to those protesting::USA citizenship is a PRIVILEGE and NOT A RIGHT!! .You need to EARN IT and DESERVE IT. in order to recieve it..That is an absolute FACT!And just the act of breaking the laws by entering our country illegally is an insult andd a slap in the face of all of the people who followed the laws, submitted their paperwork and waited their turn in line to come to the USA LEGALLY..Criminals should not be rewarded for breaking the laws. They must not be rewarded. for breaking the laws.. It's that simplee.

Reply(51)
583
Jody Mcbride
3d ago

the Democrats support criminals instead of law-abiding American citizens. what a shame.

Reply(5)
476
 

