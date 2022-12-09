Man charged after a string of crimes in Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, Dec. 3, a woman woke up to a stranger in her bedroom with his genitals touching her body in Kailua-Kona, according to Hawaii Island Police.

Police reports said she screamed and her husband woke up, confronted the man and chased him out of their vacation rental.

The man left drug paraphernalia and other personal items which led police to identify him as Charles Jackson, age 27.

First responders were unable to locate Jackson and they later issued a Parras warrant.

Less than two hours later, around 4 a.m., a 27-year-old Kona man reported that Jackson was asleep in his residence when he woke up to see an unknown male suspect standing in his bedroom holding the victim’s phone.

The victim chased the suspect out of the house and the suspect dropped the stolen phone.

Physical evidence was left behind which helped police identify the suspect as Jackson.

Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of an active burglary in Kailua-Kona.

A property manager reported that she saw a man standing in the kitchen holding food items and a bottle of liquor.

When she told him to leave, he left the scene.

Less than an hour later, Kona patrol officers located Jackson close by and arrested him.

According to the County Prosecutor’s Office, Jackson was charged with:

1 count of fourth-degree sexual assault

3 counts of first-degree burglary

1 count of third-degree promoting of a dangerous drug

1 count of prohibited acts relating to drug paraphernalia

Jackson’s bail was set at $57,500 and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, December 8.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281. You can also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

If you prefer to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Hawai’i Island police remind residents and visitors to secure their homes, such as locking doors and windows to help deter crime.