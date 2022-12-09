Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
Weirton Millsop Community Center's Annual Christmas Bulletin Board Auction underway
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Millsop Community Center's annual Christmas Bulletin Board Auction is underway for the 21st year. There are more than 120 items up for bid that have all been donated by local businesses. All the proceeds will directly benefit parks and recreation in Weirton. Participants may...
WTRF
Mrs. Claus bakes 7000 cookies for local scholarship fund
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – One local woman’s love for both baking and giving back to the community turned into a Christmas event for a good cause. Jody Miller hosted a bake sale with Mrs. Claus and her elves, for which she baked 7000 cookies – starting the process at the beginning of November.
WTRF
Christmas with the Cockaynes takes guests into Christmases past
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas with the Cockaynes hosted their annual open house to take visitors back in time through the eyes of the Cockayne family themselves. Each room of the preserved 18th century farmhouse is decorated for the Christmas season in different eras, with interpreters in costume of the four generations of Cockayne children live to lead you through.
WTOV 9
Steubenville church, city leaders meet to discuss importance of Juneteenth
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Representatives from churches across the city of the Steubenville, along with two members of city council met Monday night at the MLK Rec Center to discuss Juneteenth events and the importance of hosting them within the city. Steubenville has conducted events the past couple years honoring...
‘Toy and Food Distribution’ coming to Mon County
Eager volunteers will once again have the chance to help West Virginia families in need have a Happy Holidays.
WTOV 9
JVS hoping to create next generation of auto technicians
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School are hoping to create the next generation of auto technicians through a new program with Toyota. This is the second year of the program at JVS and there are currently 11 students enrolled. Now there are two...
Brothers of the Wheel donates over 16k to Harmony House
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Northern Panhandle Chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel motorcycle club just gave some of the Ohio Valley’s most vulnerable children a big helping hand. They donated a check for $16,610 dollars to Harmony House in Wheeling. This is the 18th year they’ve made this donation, and this year […]
WTOV 9
Steubenville law enforcement leads "Cram a Cruiser" toy drive
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Steubenville Police Department teamed up for the first annual cram a cruiser event in order to benefit the urban mission and the friendship room. The two departments parked their cruisers in front of the Steubenville Walmart, where many...
Why does WV have a giant teapot?
West Virginia has its fair share of oddities, but the giant teapot right at the tip of the northern panhandle certainly stands out.
Metro News
DOH prepping for work on I-79 bridges from Clarksburg to Pennsylvania state line
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways has awarded a $62.4 million bid to rehabilitate 13 Interstate 79 bridges from Clarksburg to the Pennsylvania state line over the next four years. “Thirteen bridges will be renovated and another contract will be awarded to replace six more bridges in...
WTRF
Christmas Basket Giveaway goes back to an in-person event
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway. The past two years were done as drive-throughs. This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center. So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in...
WTRF
Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
Residents escape mobile home after fire in Beaver County
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents of a mobile home were forced to flee after it caught on fire Saturday. Emergency crews responded to the fire in the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park on Mercer Road, located in North Sewickley in Beaver County, just before noon. Robert Baker, who lives...
The Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival closes out Fairmont’s ‘Hometown Christmas Celebration’
As part of Fairmont's "Hometown Christmas Celebration," the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival took place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 10.
wchstv.com
Energy company announces location for $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Maryland-based energy company has chosen a location for its $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia. Competitive Power Ventures, which announced in September that it was planning a carbon capture site in West Virginia, has selected Doddridge County for its new development, a news release from the company said.
WTRF
Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
WTOV 9
Nativity Scene brings out emotion in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — Ash Avenue in Moundsville looked a little different this evening as some familiar elements to a well known story took to the streets. "To actually see flesh and blood portray it, it adds a human element to it. It brings it alive," Ash Avenue Church of God Pastor CJ Plogger said.
WTOV 9
Browns Island explosion remembered 50 years later
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — On Dec. 15th, 1972, 19 men lost their lives on Browns Island due to the coke plant explosion. 50 years later, their lives are being remembered here in Weirton. Robert Brandt was one of those people on browns island that day. "When it comes down...
WTOV 9
No Injuries in Steubenville House Fire
Steubenville, Oh. — An investigation is underway into a house fire that broke out late Sunday morning on South Street in Steubenville. No one was injured. The state fire investigator is taking a look at the incident and is set to release more info at some point Monday. Stay with News9 as we find out more details.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Grant to aid Mid-Ohio Valley workers impacted by coal industry
PARKERSBURG — The Workforce Development Board of the Mid-Ohio Valley has been awarded a grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission to help counties impacted by coal-related job losses. The $1.5 million from the Regional Commission will serve 5,133 individuals annually or 15,399 over the three-year project period with career...
Comments / 0