ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Mrs. Claus bakes 7000 cookies for local scholarship fund

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – One local woman’s love for both baking and giving back to the community turned into a Christmas event for a good cause. Jody Miller hosted a bake sale with Mrs. Claus and her elves, for which she baked 7000 cookies – starting the process at the beginning of November.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Christmas with the Cockaynes takes guests into Christmases past

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas with the Cockaynes hosted their annual open house to take visitors back in time through the eyes of the Cockayne family themselves. Each room of the preserved 18th century farmhouse is decorated for the Christmas season in different eras, with interpreters in costume of the four generations of Cockayne children live to lead you through.
GLEN DALE, WV
WTOV 9

JVS hoping to create next generation of auto technicians

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School are hoping to create the next generation of auto technicians through a new program with Toyota. This is the second year of the program at JVS and there are currently 11 students enrolled. Now there are two...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Brothers of the Wheel donates over 16k to Harmony House

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Northern Panhandle Chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel motorcycle club just gave some of the Ohio Valley’s most vulnerable children a big helping hand. They donated a check for $16,610 dollars to Harmony House in Wheeling. This is the 18th year they’ve made this donation, and this year […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Steubenville law enforcement leads "Cram a Cruiser" toy drive

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Steubenville Police Department teamed up for the first annual cram a cruiser event in order to benefit the urban mission and the friendship room. The two departments parked their cruisers in front of the Steubenville Walmart, where many...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF

Christmas Basket Giveaway goes back to an in-person event

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway. The past two years were done as drive-throughs. This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center. So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF

Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Nativity Scene brings out emotion in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — Ash Avenue in Moundsville looked a little different this evening as some familiar elements to a well known story took to the streets. "To actually see flesh and blood portray it, it adds a human element to it. It brings it alive," Ash Avenue Church of God Pastor CJ Plogger said.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

Browns Island explosion remembered 50 years later

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — On Dec. 15th, 1972, 19 men lost their lives on Browns Island due to the coke plant explosion. 50 years later, their lives are being remembered here in Weirton. Robert Brandt was one of those people on browns island that day. "When it comes down...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

No Injuries in Steubenville House Fire

Steubenville, Oh. — An investigation is underway into a house fire that broke out late Sunday morning on South Street in Steubenville. No one was injured. The state fire investigator is taking a look at the incident and is set to release more info at some point Monday. Stay with News9 as we find out more details.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Grant to aid Mid-Ohio Valley workers impacted by coal industry

PARKERSBURG — The Workforce Development Board of the Mid-Ohio Valley has been awarded a grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission to help counties impacted by coal-related job losses. The $1.5 million from the Regional Commission will serve 5,133 individuals annually or 15,399 over the three-year project period with career...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy