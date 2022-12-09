Read full article on original website
KVAL
Charm Trail welcomes all to find hidden treasures
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
KVAL
Roseburg Public Schools to provide free meals over winter break
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Schools announced that over winter break they will be distributing free meals to children via the LunchBox Express bus. The school district says meals are available to all children, 18-years-old and younger. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday, December 19 through the 23, as well as Tuesday through Friday, December 27 through the 30. Roseburg Public Schools says delivery times may vary due to weather conditions.
KVAL
Winston Police: Man arrested for assault after hitting brother with socket wrench
WINSTON, Ore. — Winston Police say they arrested a man for assault after he allegedly hit his brother in the head with a socket wrench. On Friday, December 9 at 3:00 p.m., Winston Police officers responded to a report of physical domestic disturbance in the 100 block of NW Bree Drive, the department said in a press release.
