Keyport, NJ

Shore News Network

Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Polic in Brick Township responded to the local Walmart store after a loss prevention officer called 9-1-1 regarding an erratic man with a knife inside the store. In reaction to the threat, the store was evacuated. At around 2:40 pm, officers arrived to find David Brennan, 32, holding a large switchblade or folding-style knife. Described by police as “acting threatening and erratic,” the department said Brennan refused to obey their commands. After a few minutes, backup police officers arrived and after negotiations with Brennan failed, officers decided to move in and force Brennan physically to the The post Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
News 12

Family affair: Prosecutor says family faces charges related to bank robbery in Franklin Township

A family is facing several charges related to a bank robbery in Somerset County earlier this year, according to the county prosecutor. Authorities say the robbery happened on Aug. 22 at a bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township. They say that a man, later identified as Michael Gaboff, walked into the bank and demanded money from multiple tellers. He took the money and rode off on a motorcycle, according to officials.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Passaic Man, 19, Shot Dead In Clifton

A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot dead in Clifton before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed. Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound via private vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.
CLIFTON, NJ
PIX11

Attacker slaps phone from man’s hand in Bronx stabbing

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the arm in the Bronx, police said Sunday. The suspect walked up to the 59-year-old victim on University Avenue on Dec. 4 and slapped the man’s phone from his hands, officials said. The attacker stabbed the man, then fled toward Featherbed Lane. The […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

62-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Critical In Randolph Weekend House Fire

A 62-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a weekend fire in Morris County, authorities tell Daily Voice. Gregory Balbirnie was found dead while two other victims rescued, a male and female, were taken to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in the Saturday, Dec. 10 fire on Cypress and Elm places in Randolph, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.
RANDOLPH, NJ

