Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Dog shot by Keyport police returns home
Cops shot the dog in the shoulder while responding to a call of an aggressive dog.
Brick Township police seek info on dogs missing or fostered from 'Crazy Rescue Ladies'
Brick Township Police are looking for anyone who fostered pets for, or surrendered pets to, the “Crazy Rescue Ladies.”
Linden police: Man wanted for assaulting liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue
Linden police are looking for a man who assaulted liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue in Linden in November.
Police: Boyfriend wanted for fatal Harlem stabbing of 16-year-old girl
A manhunt is underway for the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a teen girl in Harlem, according to the police.
Police: Brooklyn man accused of breaking into, stealing car in Westbury
Detectives say Elijah Augustin, 28, drove away in the stolen 2009 white Toyota Matrix on Lennox Avenue.
Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Polic in Brick Township responded to the local Walmart store after a loss prevention officer called 9-1-1 regarding an erratic man with a knife inside the store. In reaction to the threat, the store was evacuated. At around 2:40 pm, officers arrived to find David Brennan, 32, holding a large switchblade or folding-style knife. Described by police as “acting threatening and erratic,” the department said Brennan refused to obey their commands. After a few minutes, backup police officers arrived and after negotiations with Brennan failed, officers decided to move in and force Brennan physically to the The post Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Woman found fatally stabbed in Stony Point home; victim’s relative arrested
Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a dead 60-year-old woman with multiple large stab wounds inside the home.
News 12
Family affair: Prosecutor says family faces charges related to bank robbery in Franklin Township
A family is facing several charges related to a bank robbery in Somerset County earlier this year, according to the county prosecutor. Authorities say the robbery happened on Aug. 22 at a bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township. They say that a man, later identified as Michael Gaboff, walked into the bank and demanded money from multiple tellers. He took the money and rode off on a motorcycle, according to officials.
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
Man, 60, dies days after Brooklyn beating; suspect charged
A 60-year-old man died four days after he was pummeled to the sidewalk on a Brooklyn street, police said Monday as they charged a 52-year-old man in the killing.
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
NYPD: Brooklyn man beats 60-year-old to death
A Brooklyn man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he beat a 60-year-old man to death.
Passaic Man, 19, Shot Dead In Clifton
A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot dead in Clifton before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed. Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound via private vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.
Attacker slaps phone from man’s hand in Bronx stabbing
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the arm in the Bronx, police said Sunday. The suspect walked up to the 59-year-old victim on University Avenue on Dec. 4 and slapped the man’s phone from his hands, officials said. The attacker stabbed the man, then fled toward Featherbed Lane. The […]
rocklanddaily.com
Fatal Stabbing After Mother/Daughter Argument in Stony Point Overnight
A fatal stabbing occurred last night in Stony Point after an argument between a mother and daughter broke out. The deadly stabbing on Willow Grove Road was reported by police after they arrived at the residence around 1:00 a.m. following a 9-1-1 call. Stony Point Police arrested a 25-year-old woman...
N.J. driver killed in Garden State Parkway crash tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, N.J. Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange...
West Brighton family’s two vehicles wrecked in overnight hit-and-run crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A West Brighton family went to sleep having two perfectly fine vehicles on the street outside their home. They awakened, in the middle of the night, to find their automobiles had been wrecked in a hit-and-run incident. Jennifer and William Bowe told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com...
Police search for missing 12-year-old, 15-year-old West Farm brothers
Authorities say 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their West Farms home on Friday around 8 a.m.
62-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Critical In Randolph Weekend House Fire
A 62-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a weekend fire in Morris County, authorities tell Daily Voice. Gregory Balbirnie was found dead while two other victims rescued, a male and female, were taken to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in the Saturday, Dec. 10 fire on Cypress and Elm places in Randolph, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.
NJ Walmart evacuates for ‘erratic’ man with knife, cops say
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Brick man is in custody after taking out a knife in a Walmart and causing an evacuation, according to police. An employee working at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township noticed a person with a blade in the electronics section around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the store's Loss Prevention confirmed the man had the weapon and called the cops.
