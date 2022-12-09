ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’

Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson

Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
CLEMSON, SC
25 Sports High School Saturday - December 10, 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Several Central Illinois high school basketball teams took to the court Saturday for a full day of action. The Class 3A No. 3 Peoria Notre Dame girls welcomed Metamora to the kitchen. Metamora led by as many as 7 in the first half, thanks to 17 points from Katy Ramage, however, the Irish rallied behind 22 points from Mya Wardle. Peoria Notre Dame outscored Metamora 42-19 in the second half to win 62-42 and remain unbeaten.
PEORIA, IL

