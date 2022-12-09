Read full article on original website
Illinois 8th grader makes near full-court buzzer beater shot during basketball game | VIDEO
An 8th-grader at Milton Pope made an almost full-court buzzer beater in a basketball game on Tuesday
No. 19 Auburn hopes to shake off ugly loss, faces Georgia State
Following a disappointing 82-73 loss to Memphis on Saturday in Atlanta, No. 19 Auburn will look to get back into
Bronson boys basketball falls in early season tilt to Niles
BRONSON, MI. — The Bronson Vikings dropped a hard fought varsity boys basketball battle Monday night, falling to Niles by the score of 66-51. The game was back-and-forth early, with Niles holding a slim 12-11 lead after one quarter of play and a 31-30 lead at the half. ...
Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’
Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
Kersgieter, Franklin lead Jayhawks to 7th straight blowout victory over Shockers
Kansas used a big third quarter to pull away from the Shockers and remain undefeated.
Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood Rips Team With Rant, Fart Sound After Loss
The sixth-year coach was not pleased with the effort shown by TJ Shannon and his teammates in Saturday’s loss to Penn State.
Look: College Basketball Coach's Reaction To Upset Loss Going Viral
On Saturday, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood had one of the most awkward press conferences the college basketball world has seen in a long time. Following Illinois' upset loss to Penn State, Underwood was asked about Terrence Shannon Jr.'s leadership on the court. Underwood responded to that question by making...
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn
Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112
Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson
Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
Mac Jones, Patriots use dominant second half to seal win over Cardinals
Cardinals backup Colt McCoy played most of the game after Kyler Murray was carted off the field three plays into the game.
25 Sports High School Saturday - December 10, 2022
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Several Central Illinois high school basketball teams took to the court Saturday for a full day of action. The Class 3A No. 3 Peoria Notre Dame girls welcomed Metamora to the kitchen. Metamora led by as many as 7 in the first half, thanks to 17 points from Katy Ramage, however, the Irish rallied behind 22 points from Mya Wardle. Peoria Notre Dame outscored Metamora 42-19 in the second half to win 62-42 and remain unbeaten.
