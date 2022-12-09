NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 1-04, White Balls: 14-25
(Red Balls: one, four; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
02-04-14-29-40, Lucky Ball: 8
(two, four, fourteen, twenty-nine, forty; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 8, Day: 15, Year: 40
(Month: eight; Day: fifteen; Year: forty)
Pick 3
2-6-1
(two, six, one)
Pick 5
11-24-26-29-33
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $182,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
